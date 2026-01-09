The advanced numbers show Raleek Brown is a great fit for Steve Sarkisian's offense

Steve Sarkisian came to Texas and found a running back room full of talent. In 2021 and 2022 he had Bijan Robinson leading the way with Roschon Johnson providing high level backup duties. In the 2023 season he had another Doak Walker semifinalist in Jonathon Brooks. However, the last two seasons Texas has missed having that stud running back that Sarkisian has always enjoyed as a head coach. Raleek Brown is a step toward that room's return to form.