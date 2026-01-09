Skip to main content
Texas
The advanced numbers show Raleek Brown is a great fit for Steve Sarkisian's offense

by: Justin Nash1 hour ago
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball as Baylor Bears safety DJ Coleman (33) gives chase during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Steve Sarkisian came to Texas and found a running back room full of talent. In 2021 and 2022 he had Bijan Robinson leading the way with Roschon Johnson providing high level backup duties. In the 2023 season he had another Doak Walker semifinalist in Jonathon Brooks. However, the last two seasons Texas has missed having that stud running back that Sarkisian has always enjoyed as a head coach. Raleek Brown is a step toward that room's return to form.

