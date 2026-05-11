The Biggest Reasons to Believe in Texas — and Doubt Them

The big reasons to support or doubt the Texas Longhorns.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Call Luxe Kitchen and Bath at 833-358-LUXE today or visit luxekitchenbath.com to discover where quality meets luxury and begin the process of transforming your home.

The Quick Hitter Show hosted by Evan Vieth and Nash Talks Texas provides an in-depth discussion on the 2026 Texas Longhorns football team, focusing on both areas of concern and reasons for optimism. The conversation begins with a lack of confidence in the offensive line, which has been a weakness due to penalties, inconsistent run blocking, and questionable interior line talent. This issue has been a primary factor in the team’s struggles against top-tier opponents. The duo emphasizes the importance of offensive line cohesion and the responsibility on coaches Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian to either improve performance or adjust the game plan accordingly.

The hosts also express some concerns about the coaching staff’s ability to maintain discipline and consistency in big games. Texas has shown a pattern of playing up and down to their competition, performing well in rivalry games but struggling to close out against elite teams like Ohio State and Georgia, often losing due to late-game breakdowns in coverage, special teams errors, or crucial offensive mistakes.

A significant point of discussion is the impact of Will Muschamp’s first year as defensive coordinator. With many players still in their early years and a new defensive scheme being installed, there is uncertainty about how quickly the defense will adapt, especially against early-season powerhouses such as Ohio State and Tennessee. Despite this, there is optimism about Texas’s ability to generate turnovers and big plays, with players like Jelani McDonald expected to be key defensive playmakers.

On the positive side, the hosts highlight the tremendous promise of quarterback Arch Manning, who showed substantial improvement in the latter half of the previous season. Manning’s combination of size, speed, arm talent, and mobility projects him as potentially one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. His development, paired with a vastly improved offensive skill position group—including dynamic running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and wide receiver Cam Coleman—creates a potent offensive threat. The running back duo, known for breaking tackles and gaining yards after contact, is seen as a significant upgrade over previous years, promising a more explosive and balanced offense.

Wide receivers, particularly Cam Coleman, are also expected to benefit from better quarterback play, leading to more big plays downfield and increasing the overall offensive versatility. Additionally, the presence of reliable targets like Ryan Wingo, who excels at bubble screens and short-yardage plays, complements the deep threats and running game.

Defensively, the hosts underscore the importance of linebacker blitzes led by newcomers Rasheem Biles and Ty’Anthony Smith, alongside a more aggressive secondary under Muschamp’s system. The defense’s ability to create turnovers and disrupt opposing quarterbacks will be critical for Texas to compete against elite opponents.

In conclusion, while there are valid concerns about the offensive line and the adjustment period for the new defensive scheme, the talent and potential on both sides of the ball—especially with Arch Manning’s growth and the skill position upgrades—offer substantial reasons for optimism. The team’s performance in early high-profile games like Ohio State will provide critical insight into how well Texas has developed.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.