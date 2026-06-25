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Inside Texas Football

The Directors' Cup officially belongs to the Texas Longhorns

Joe Cook
Joe Cook@josephcook89
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Steve Sarkisian, Chris Del Conte
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Chris Del Conte celebrate after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Though it became all but certain when the Longhorns won the softball national championship and advanced to the College World Series in baseball, it wasn’t official until Thursday. The National Association of Collegiate Directors of of Athletics announced Thursday that for the third-straight year and the fifth time in the last six years, Texas took home the Learfield Directors’ Cup.

The Directors’ Cup is given annually to the athletic department that accumulates the most points based off finishes in NCAA Championships. Sports that must be included in the total are baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

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Texas logged 1322 points, eclipsing second-place Stanford who finished with 1263.5 points. The 1322 clears Texas’ winning total from 2024-25, which was 1255.25.

During the most recent academic year, the Longhorns won national championships in softball, rowing, and men’s swimming and diving. It is the sixth-straight year Texas has won multiple national titles in the same academic year. Texas also won the national men’s indoor tennis title, but that is not a NCAA championship.

The Longhorns had 11 top-five and 13 top-10 team finishes, both of which are the second highest totals in school history.

Texas had a runner up in men’s tennis, third place finishes in women’s swimming and diving, women’s basketball, and beach volleyball, fifth place finishes in women’s volleyball, women’s golf, men’s golf, and baseball. Texas added top 10 finishes in men’s basketball and women’s tennis. Longhorns football finished No. 13 in the final Coaches Poll. Eighteen of Texas’ 21 sports made NCAA championship events.

This was Texas’ eighth straight top-five finish in the Directors’ Cup.

2025-26 Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup Final Standings (Top 5 schools)

RankSchoolTotal Points
1.TEXAS1,322.00
2.Stanford1,263.50
3.UCLA1,199.25
4.North Carolina1,166.75
5.Virginia1,148.75

Texas in the Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup Final Standings

YearFinish
2025-261st
2024-251st
2023-241st
2022-232nd
2021-221st
2020-211st
2019-20n/a (no standings due to COVID-19)
2018-194th
2017-185th
2016-177th
2015-169th
2014-159th
2013-146th
2012-1313th
2011-126th
2010-1112th
2009-1015th
2008-096th
2007-085th
2006-078th
2005-063rd
2004-052nd
2003-0410th
2002-032nd
2001-022nd
2000-0119th
1999-20009th
1998-9911th
1997-98Tie 15th
1996-977th
1995-964th
1994-9510th
1993-947th

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