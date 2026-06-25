The Directors' Cup officially belongs to the Texas Longhorns

Though it became all but certain when the Longhorns won the softball national championship and advanced to the College World Series in baseball, it wasn’t official until Thursday. The National Association of Collegiate Directors of of Athletics announced Thursday that for the third-straight year and the fifth time in the last six years, Texas took home the Learfield Directors’ Cup.

The Directors’ Cup is given annually to the athletic department that accumulates the most points based off finishes in NCAA Championships. Sports that must be included in the total are baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

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Texas logged 1322 points, eclipsing second-place Stanford who finished with 1263.5 points. The 1322 clears Texas’ winning total from 2024-25, which was 1255.25.

During the most recent academic year, the Longhorns won national championships in softball, rowing, and men’s swimming and diving. It is the sixth-straight year Texas has won multiple national titles in the same academic year. Texas also won the national men’s indoor tennis title, but that is not a NCAA championship.

The Longhorns had 11 top-five and 13 top-10 team finishes, both of which are the second highest totals in school history.

Texas had a runner up in men’s tennis, third place finishes in women’s swimming and diving, women’s basketball, and beach volleyball, fifth place finishes in women’s volleyball, women’s golf, men’s golf, and baseball. Texas added top 10 finishes in men’s basketball and women’s tennis. Longhorns football finished No. 13 in the final Coaches Poll. Eighteen of Texas’ 21 sports made NCAA championship events.

This was Texas’ eighth straight top-five finish in the Directors’ Cup.

2025-26 Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup Final Standings (Top 5 schools)

Rank School Total Points 1. TEXAS 1,322.00 2. Stanford 1,263.50 3. UCLA 1,199.25 4. North Carolina 1,166.75 5. Virginia 1,148.75

Texas in the Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup Final Standings