The five highest-rated prospects visiting Texas this weekend

Texas is hosting its final official visit weekend beginning on Friday. Who are the top players making their way to the 40 Acres? A look at the five highest ranked players visiting Texas and where the Longhorns fit into their recruitments.

Easton Royal, WR, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin – #AllGas27

Schools like LSU and Florida have tried to chip away at the Longhorns commit, hosting the 5-star and No. 1 wide receiver in the nation over the past few weeks. Texas now gets its chance with its five-star commit. Steve Sarkisian and Chris Jackson have made it abundantly clear how wanted Royal is in Austin. And in the midst of taking his visits, Royal has remained committed to the Horns. Texas gets the chance to show why Austin is the place for him as opposed to Baton Rouge or Gainesville this weekend.

Been waiting on this for a min!🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/jJ8KHs1aom — Easton Royal🙏🏾⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️+ (@easton_3k) June 15, 2026

The latest from Inside Texas on Royal is here.

Royal is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Monshun Sales, WR, Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North

Before Sales gets to Austin, he’ll be making a stop at LSU for a midweek official visit. Texas has commitments from Royal and Briceson Thrower and are in a strong position for Kyron Brown. The Horns are battling Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and Indiana. Other schools have had their chances, and now the Longhorns will have an opportunity to see if they can sign the top two wideouts in the 2027 class.

The latest from Inside Texas on Sales is here.

Sales is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Ismael Camara, OT, Gilmer (Texas)

Camara’s trip to Austin will be of the unofficial variety. With Brian Swanson picking the Longhorns and with Keyon Hemphill-Woods and Jackson Cook in the class, Kyle Flood‘s focus when it comes to offensive tackles can shift almost in full to Camara.

The latest from Inside Texas on Camara is here.

Camara is the No. 28 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Landen Williams-Callis, RB, Richmond (Texas) Randle

Texas has Noah Roberts committed, but Jabbar Juluke has worked tirelessly to get the Longhorns back into this recruitment. A two-man class of Roberts and Williams-Callis, especially in light of the fact both Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown could leave the 40 Acres after this season, would provide Texas with plenty of explosive playmaking ability at the running back position for the next few seasons.

The latest from Inside Texas on Williams-Callis is here.

Williams-Callis is the No. 47 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Brandon Sherrard, CB, Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

Texas has Greedy James committed and will host the Manvel standout this weekend. The Longhorns are also the apparent team to beat ahead of John Meredith‘s Friday decision. While Texas is positioned well for other corners, Sherrard will still make his way to Austin this weekend.

The latest from Rivals on Sherrard is here.

Sherrard is the No. 158 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.