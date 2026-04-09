The Five Most Loaded Positions in the Texas Football Program
With NFL Draft buzz picking up I started thinking about the amount of talent on the roster that will be drafted in the coming years. After smashing the last two drafts, Texas is going to have a rather quiet three days later this month. Fear not, Texas will be the most talked about team at next spring’s NFL Draft, with the discussion extending far beyond Arch Manning. Using the most current information from spring ball, here are the five most loaded positions at Texas.