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The Five Most Loaded Positions in the Texas Football Program

Eric Nahlinby: Eric Nahlin57 minutes ago
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Lance Jackson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

With NFL Draft buzz picking up I started thinking about the amount of talent on the roster that will be drafted in the coming years. After smashing the last two drafts, Texas is going to have a rather quiet three days later this month. Fear not, Texas will be the most talked about team at next spring’s NFL Draft, with the discussion extending far beyond Arch Manning. Using the most current information from spring ball, here are the five most loaded positions at Texas.

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