The highs and lows of college baseball come out in full force, Texas falls to Auburn in walk-off fashion to fall to 0-1 in the series.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Aiden Robbins was the hero of Texas Baseball.

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The Longhorns had three runs all game, the first two coming from Robbins homers, a game tying and lead taking duo that leads to an eventual two-run lead.

Career high in homers.



Smashed to the power station. Robbins ties it. pic.twitter.com/z2TIRqTmUc — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) March 21, 2026

A Super Star Swing



Aiden Robbins, Folks.pic.twitter.com/Eo0mln0JHi — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) March 21, 2026

It was all smiles from the Longhorns and their CF, until disaster struck.

Another bullpen meltdown, another blown lead, and a ball square between the legs of Texas’ hero. Auburn walked off the Longhorns just four batters later, 4-3, off the back of a single turned error from Robbins, allowing the ball to roll through his legs and to the warning track, as the bases loaded runners scored.

With the two-run lead, Texas kept Haiden Leffew in the game, who had already worked through 1 1/3 innings and a pair of jams.

Leffew worked a 3-2 count to the leadoff batter, but gave up a hard hit double. Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle opted not to pull him, and Leffew walked the next batter in four pitches.

Instead of the usual closer, Thomas Burns, Ethan Walker came in. He threw three straight balls, fought back into the count, and gave up an infield single, just steps away from an out or even double play.

Walker got the next K, but in stepped Auburn star CF Bristol Carter in his first AB of the game, having started the night on the bench dealing with an injury.

After a break in play, Carter sent a ball straight up the middle, with a runner scoring from third. With hopes of gunning out the runner from second, Robbins misplayed the ball, ending up through his legs and rolling away Texas’ hopes of stealing a Friday win on the road.

Once again, Texas’ bullpen had failed to throw strikes. Another lead heading into the last frame on a Friday turned into a loss.

It’s becoming a clear weakness for this Longhorn team. Ruger Riojas matched Jake Marciano with tremendous performances, and Leffew was great for his 1 1/3, but Texas again had a pitcher from the inning before come in and fail to throw strikes in the ninth.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Longhorns as they look to bounce back tomorrow night, a win needed to tie up the series at 6 P.M.