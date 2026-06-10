The Latest on Texas Commit Greedy James as LSU and Notre Dame Push for Flip

Texas cornerback Greedy James has seen his stock soar in recent months after a relatively quiet start to his recruitment. Texas, showing good foresight, landed the Manvel star on December 3 when the Horns were unquestionably his best offer. But, since then, numerous other schools entered the fray with two still taking swings at him. Right now it's a three-team race between the favorite in-state Longhorns, and two other schools with claims to DBU—LSU and Ohio State.