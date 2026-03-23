The man behind Texas Athletics' dominant weekend: Chris Del Conte continues to succeed with his coaching hires

Few individuals in college sports are better at their job than Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte.

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This isn’t much of a hot take these days. Since Del Conte joined the Longhorn program in 2017, Texas has won four Directors’ Cups, given to the best overall athletic department in the nation every year. All four have come in the last five years, with a second-place finish to Stanford—the only other program with multiple Cup wins—halting an elite streak.

Texas athletics is on top of the NCAA once again, projected to sneak past the Cardinal for the 2025–26 Directors’ Cup.

Del Conte is a man-of-the-people type, constantly showing his face at whatever athletic event demands the most attention during the week, or even interacting with salty fans on Twitter, complaining about anything from bathrooms to tickets. Either way, he handles himself well as a statesman and a figurehead at Texas.

That is one of his clear superpowers as an athletic director. At the end of the day, fan enjoyment comes first. But if there’s one thing Del Conte has done best at the university, it has been his ability to hire the right coaches at the right time.

College athletics has a clear hierarchy of revenue sports:

Football

SIZEABLE GAP

Men’s basketball

Another big one

Baseball, if you’re lucky

These are clearly the three most important sports for the money-making side of things. The richest athletics programs are often the best at football. If not, it’s because they are a basketball blue blood. Baseball ties it all together.

We know about Del Conte’s success with his football hire, choosing Steve Sarkisian in 2021 to be the next head coach of Longhorn football. Sark’s been one of the best coaches in the sport since then. Just seven teams have more wins over that time, and he’s done more in the College Football Playoff than most on that list.

At worst, Sarkisian has brought the program back to national relevance, is a tremendous acquirer of talent, and has all the building blocks to eventually take Texas back to the national championship. Only a fool would criticize that hire.

But the past two years are where Del Conte has done his best work.

Last year, Del Conte went back to his TCU roots to call on an old friend, Jim Schlossnagle, to take over a struggling but historically elite baseball program on the 40 Acres.

Since then, Schlossnagle has won an SEC regular-season title and hosted a regional, as well as being the best team in the SEC to start this year. Any college baseball coaching ranking that doesn’t have him as one of the five best in the sport is incorrect.

And then there’s Sean Miller, clearly the least flashy of the three.

Texas basketball is in a very different spot, historically and resource-wise, than the other two programs, which made Miller’s addition unique. Del Conte couldn’t go out and get a flashy name like Schlossnagle or Sarkisian at the top of the coaching search board. UNC will have its pick of the litter this offseason if Hubert Davis is fired. Texas doesn’t have that luxury.

But a year later, on the anniversary of Miller’s hiring, he has the Longhorns in the Sweet Sixteen—just the second time in 18 years.

A somewhat unremarkable hire that has already far exceeded expectations in year one.

If you weigh these coaching hires out, you see some pretty cool stats.

Since 2021, here’s a list of active coaches who have won 45 games (nine per year) and made multiple College Football Playoffs:

Kirby Smart

Ryan Day

Curt Cignetti

Kalen DeBoer

Dan Lanning

Steve Sarkisian

Pretty good company, and just two other SEC head coaches. One of six in the nation, one of three in the SEC.

Let’s talk baseball.

Just two teams made Omaha from the SEC last year: LSU and Arkansas.

Outside of those two established programs, no other coach has the track record of Jim Schlossnagle in his 1+ years:

SEC regular-season championship in 2025

Top-five team in 2026

64–17 overall record

And as for basketball, it would be a bit disingenuous to call Miller a top-five coach in the conference already, but Texas is just one of four SEC teams in the Sweet Sixteen, along with Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Sure, Florida was clearly a better team in 2026, and Vanderbilt won the SEC tournament, but Texas is probably the sixth-best team in the SEC in Miller’s first year. That’s really notable.

Just by basic dives into these three coaches, Texas has a top-three coach in football and baseball in the SEC, and one in the 6–8 range in just his first year in men’s basketball.

Not to mention, CDC was the one to hire Vic Schaefer in 2020, whose Longhorns women’s basketball team is in the Sweet Sixteen and is one of the favorites to win it all.

Mike White was hired in 2018, and his softball team is No. 2 in the nation.

He pulled the Nick Saban of swimming to the program after the departure of a Hall of Fame coach just two years ago.

He created a sport out of the blue in beach volleyball and has them as one of the best in the nation within three years of inception.

Men’s tennis, track and field, women’s golf—even the new soccer coach has some promise.

Del Conte doesn’t want any of his programs lagging behind, and he’ll be aggressive in replacing coaches who aren’t living up to expectations. Just look at the top three programs, or soccer.

After a weekend like the one Texas just had, with both basketball teams advancing to the Sweet Sixteen and a pair of giant series wins from bat-and-ball sports, it’s good to remember the man behind the success of this athletic program.

This is not a fluke—Del Conte has Texas athletics in its best place since the middle of the 2000s.