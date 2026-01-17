The Missing Pieces at Linebacker for Texas

Texas needs depth and a starter at mike… why?

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

In this detailed discussion on the linebacker position under the new Will Muschamp defensive scheme at Texas, Ian Boyd and his co-host Texas Homer analyze the current roster, scheme requirements, and the challenges faced in assembling an effective linebacker corps. They emphasize that linebackers, especially in the Muschamp defense, are pivotal playmakers expected to be fast, physical, and versatile athletes capable of covering, blitzing, and playing the run effectively. The talk highlights the distinction between the two main inside linebacker roles—the “Mike” (or “Mac”) and the “Will” (also called the “Dime” or “Money” linebacker)—explaining their responsibilities and alignments within the scheme. The “Dime” linebacker is generally more coverage-oriented and aligned with the tight end side, often playing with speed and coverage skills, while the “Mike” linebacker is more traditional, heavier, and tasked with taking on blockers and leading the defense.

The discussion spotlights specific players such as Rasheem Biles, who is seen as an ideal fit for the Will/dime linebacker spot due to his safety-level coverage skills and speed. Ty’Anthony Smith is another name mentioned as a promising player but one whose size (216 lbs) and experience may limit his immediate effectiveness as a Mike linebacker, a role that demands a bit more bulk and strength due to frequent run-stopping duties and in-line engagements. The hosts stress the importance of adding a true Mike linebacker—someone with the size, experience, and leadership to serve as the “green dot,” or defensive signal-caller. Despite some potential internal options and transfers like Justin Cryer, the linebacker room lacks depth and the type of “freak athlete” talent associated with Muschamp’s defenses historically.

The conversation also delves into the challenges of roster building amid the closed transfer portal, noting a scarcity of ideal linebacker prospects—particularly those who combine size, speed, and experience. They discuss the possibility of shifting to developmental players or seeking grad transfers who might bring immediate leadership and experience but might struggle to learn the new scheme quickly. Ultimately, the presenters convey a realistic outlook that it may take a year or two before the linebackers fully embody the dynamic, playmaking style that Muschamp’s defenses are known for, unless a major linebacker addition is made soon.

