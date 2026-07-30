The most memorable wins I've covered with Inside Texas

I started covering games in the press box for Inside Texas in 2016. I’ve seen almost every game since then in person, save for a few missed to attend weddings for friends and family. That’s a lot of football, some good, some bad, some epic, and some deplorable.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

Some were more memorable than others, which I understand is a subjective standard. But memorable, best, and most meaningful often overlap. I think that’s the case with this article. Here are the most memorable wins I’ve covered for Inside Texas.

Before anyone starts wondering about games I didn’t include, there are a few where I was in the stands or not actually covering live. Those are…

Oklahoma 2013

Oklahoma 2015

Baylor 2015

Baylor 2016

Notre Dame 2016

USC 2018

4th and 13

Texas zoomed out to a 17-3 halftime lead and even led 24-8 early in the fourth quarter, but the combination of extra possessions for Arizona State and Cam Skattebo’s heroics sent the quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff into overtime.

The Sun Devils scored, then the ASU defense put Texas into the down and distance that’s ingrained in my memory forever. Right after the third down, I looked to a couple of other reporters in the press box and said “well, at least we get to go home.”

Man, was I wrong.

The Quinn Ewers throw. the Matthew Golden catch. The jaw-dropping nature of Texas being on the mat with the referee counting eight, getting up, and delivering a combo that eventually led to the knockout blow from Andrew Mukuba. The game was no doubt exciting and one of the most thrilling Texas fans have been able to enjoy over the past decade.

Oklahoma 2018

Ian, Justin, and I talked about this game on the Inside Texas YouTube channel. Justin made a point that Texas let Kyler Murray get Oklahoma back into this game. I countered that Texas didn’t let Kyler Murray do that, he was just good enough to bring the Sooners back into the mix after they were down three scores entering the fourth.

Texas put up 501 yards of total offense, forced three turnovers, and had 27 first downs and still needed a historic kick from true freshman Cameron Dicker to defeat Oklahoma. Dicker’s kick sailed straight through the uprights and the Longhorns extinguished OU’s last gasp to win the first of the two meetings between the Red River Rivals that year.

Georgia 2019

After losing to Oklahoma in the 2018 Big 12 Championship, the Longhorns were actually helped by the Sooners making the College Football Playoff. It meant the Sugar Bowl needed the next highest ranked Big 12 team, and that was Texas after succumbing to Murray in a rematch.

That set up the Longhorns’ first foray with the Bulldogs since the 1980s. Georgia was understandably upset at not making the CFP, but both teams were on the field.

And both mascots.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) January 2, 2019

During that season, Texas players had opted to give up Twitter. I had a Tweetdeck column for Texas players and coaches and it was dormant the entire season.

It came to life 15 minutes before kickoff. The Longhorns players saw Bevo rush Uga and, as Justin said earlier this morning, there was no need for Tom Herman to give a motivational speech in the locker room. The scoreboard said 28-21, but Texas walloped the Bulldogs to record a 10-win season for the first time in over a decade.

By the way, New Orleans is a wonderful place on New Years Eve. More Sugar Bowls, please.

Oklahoma 2022

After the 2021 debacle where Texas surrendered an 18-point halftime lead to lose 55-48, there was a sense of nervousness on the Burnt Orange side in Dallas after Texas went up 7-0.

Then 14-0.

Then 21-0.

Then even 28-0 as the halftime whistle blew.

Once Bijan Robinson scored his second touchdown of the day in the third quarter to go up 35-0, Texas fans knew for certain this game was going to be different than the previous year’s edition.

Oklahoma’s lack of a quarterback certainly played a factor, but Brent Venables’ defense gave up 585 yards and seven touchdowns to the Longhorns offense. Ewers earned the first of two Red River Shootout wins in his career thanks to a 21-for-31 day with 289 yards, four touchdowns, and one pick. Robinson rushed for 130 yards and Jordan Whittington logged 97 receiving yards in a historic rout.

Oklahoma State 2023

Texas hadn’t played for the Big 12 title since 2018 and hadn’t won the league since 2009 when the Longhorns met the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Arlington. The only thing standing in the way was Ollie Gordon and his pals.

This was after Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark told a Texas Tech crowd earlier in the year he was excited to watch the Red Raiders “take care of business” in Austin. Texas was the one handling business with the Red Raiders on the way to a 57-7 win to earn a spot in the championship game.

Then, Texas logged seven touchdowns and 662 yards of total offense, one of the 10 most productive games in program history. It emerged with a 12-1 record and a conference championship in one of the more crowded four-team CFP fields in that format’s history. The Longhorns had to wait to see how high they would jump in the final CFP rankings the next day.

It turned out that leaving the Big 12 as champions was enough to make it into the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed.

The images are one thing, but sounds are another. The thousands and thousands of Texas fans who stayed in AT&T Stadium after the final whistle blew to vociferously boo Yormark as he handed Steve Sarkisian the Big 12 Championship is something that will stay with me, and with Yormark too.

Alabama 2023

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian from the TOP ROPE!!!!



“They (Alabama) were 52-1 in their last 53 home games, I guess they’re 52-2 now.” pic.twitter.com/aZBPC0SwiT — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 10, 2023

After battling with Alabama to the bitter end in Austin in 2022, Texas wanted to show it was of a certain mettle in 2023 in Tuscaloosa. The previous season, all the teacher vs. student storylines surrounding Nick Saban and Sarkisian had taken center stage. Those still echoed in 2023, but the real story was if Texas could cement itself as a national title contender with a win in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Between timely defensive plays, precision Ewers passing, and controlling the clock in order to be the first team to leave Alabama with a win since the Joe Burrow-led LSU Tigers in 2019, Texas earned what may be the signature win of the Sarkisian era. It’s worth remembering that this Alabama team went on to win the SEC and push eventual champion Michigan to the brink in the College Football Playoff. Even though Saban retired after the season, it wasn’t because opponents were hitting dingers off of him consistently. That fastball was still there. Texas handled it.

Alabama’s Greek row is across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium and not far from the main string of bars near campus. Alabama fraternities typically throw parties after games.

The parties were all canceled that night.

Kansas State 2023

Paul and I have discussed in the past that most of Texas football’s games against highly ranked opponents have taken place in Dallas. That’s either as a result of playing Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, or playing in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Top teams didn’t often venture to Austin before 2023, and that means consequential home games were surprisingly few and far between for a program of Texas’ stature.

Kansas State arrived in Austin ranked No. 25. Ewers was out for that game, meaning Maalik Murphy had to take on the starting role. He provided a performance with high highs and low lows, throwing for a touchdown and two interceptions.

Texas had a 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but Will Howard led the Wildcats back. Texas and KSU traded field goals late, including a Chris Tennant 45-yarder to send the game to overtime. The Longhorns notched another field goal in the extra period, and K-State drove to the end zone looking to snap a six-game losing streak against Texas.

The losing streak became seven games.

After failing to properly defend the goal line a few weeks earlier versus Oklahoma, the Longhorns sniffed out the pass concept the Wildcats were looking to complete for the win. Byron Murphy rushed into the KSU backfield and pressured Howard, who could only heave the ball toward T’Vondre Sweat for what went down as a PBU. Texas emerged victorious and the Longhorns’ run to the Big 12 championship remained in tact thanks to a timely defensive play in front of a raucous crowd.

Texas A&M 2024

The return of the rivalry 13 years in the making had the highest stakes ever associated with the Lone Star Showdown. Both teams wanted to show the other who was boss. Both teams also wanted to make the SEC Championship game, as it was win-and-in for the Aggies and the Longhorns.

In a 17-7 game, there were memorable moments. Arch Manning logging the opening score for the Longhorns. Ewers to Jaydon Blue for the Horns’ second touchdown. But one moment stands above the rest and helped Texas quiet one of the most vicious crowds to ever host the Longhorns.

The Longhorns brought back the rivalry the same way they had left it in 2011: with a win in College Station. Quintrevion Wisner had 186 yards to help ice the game. Trey Moore and Vernon Broughton turned out the lights on Marcel Reed’s fleeting efforts. Texas advanced to 11-1, and a happy Thanksgiving was had by all.