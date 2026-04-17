The nature of college baseball has been brutal to Texas' bullpen, but all hope is not lost

The nature of college baseball has been brutal to Texas' bullpen, but all hope is not lostby: Evan Vieth1 hour agoRead In AppMay 31, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Max Grubbs (38) throws against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns during the first round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn ImagesCollege baseball is built on small sample sizes, and the negative samples have been troublesome for Texas baseball's bullpen