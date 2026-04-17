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The nature of college baseball has been brutal to Texas' bullpen, but all hope is not lost

by: Evan Vieth1 hour ago
Untitled design - 2026-03-31T161309.912
May 31, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Max Grubbs (38) throws against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns during the first round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

College baseball is built on small sample sizes, and the negative samples have been troublesome for Texas baseball's bullpen

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