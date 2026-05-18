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The New College Football Imperative: Have A High Ceiling, Make The Tournament

by: Paul Wadlington1 hour ago
Steve Sarkisian, Chris Del Conte
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Chris Del Conte celebrate after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

This article is particularly germane to 2026 Texas, particularly as I examine different sets of preseason college football power ratings.

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