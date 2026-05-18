The New College Football Imperative: Have A High Ceiling, Make The Tournament

The New College Football Imperative: Have A High Ceiling, Make The Tournamentby: Paul Wadlington1 hour agoRead In AppDec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Chris Del Conte celebrate after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA Today Network via Imagn ImagesThis article is particularly germane to 2026 Texas, particularly as I examine different sets of preseason college football power ratings.