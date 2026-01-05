The new reality of the transfer portal

Strange narratives pop up in this new world of CFB.

In this episode of the Inside Texas YouTube show, the hosts recap Texas’ strong performance in the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, highlighting Arch Manning’s standout game. Manning showed real growth, demonstrating poise, leadership, and the ability to elevate the play of backups after key injuries. Young talent like running back Christian Clark and wide receiver Kaliq Lockett also impressed, signaling a promising future for the Longhorns.

The discussion shifts to coaching changes, notably the return of Blake Gideon as assistant head coach. Gideon, a former Longhorn with a strong track record in recruiting and developing defensive backs, rejoins under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who is implementing a new scheme.

The episode also covers transfer portal developments, particularly the surprise departure of wide receiver Parker Livingstone. Despite recently expressing commitment to Texas, Livingston entered the portal, likely due to uncertainty about playing time as Texas seeks more receiving talent. The hosts reflect on how the transfer portal has transformed college football, making roster stability a challenge.

Finally, they discuss the commitment of Ian Geffrard, a massive and experienced defensive lineman from Arkansas, expected to be a key figure in Texas’ revamped defense.

