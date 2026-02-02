The numbers at defensive tackle for Texas are just right once again

Texas’ efforts in the transfer portal at the defensive tackle position have been attention-grabbing over the last few years. This cycle, the Longhorns brought in two nose tackles in Ian Geffrard and Zion Williams. Last year, Texas added Maraad Watson, Lavon Johnson, Hero Kanu, Travis Shaw, and Cole Brevard. The year prior, the Longhorns brought in Jermayne Lole, Bill Norton, and Tiaoalii Savea.

It’s been a spot shored up via the portal plenty, but the addition of 2026 defensive lineman Elijah Ali over the weekend was an indication that the numbers at defensive tackle were right in all but the freshman class. Now, with Ali in the fold, Texas has the room stocked with the right numbers and talent for 2026.

The Longhorns signed one player in December assured of being a defensive lineman in the 2026 class in James Johnson.

One at the position isn’t enough. So Texas found Ali, and now the numbers in Kenny Baker’s defensive tackle room are where they needs to be.

You have…

One senior in Hero Kanu

Three juniors in Alex January, Ian Geffrard, and Maraad Watson

One sophomore in Justus Terry

Three redshirt freshmen in Zion Williams, Josiah Sharma, and Myron Charles

Two true freshmen in James Johnson and Elijah Ali

Baker has produced impact players on the defensive line during his time at Texas and has drawn quality play from prospects added to the roster from the portal and from recruiting. As it stands at this juncture, defensive tackle doesn’t project to be a spot where Texas will need portal additions after the upcoming season. That’s betting on Baker’s ability to bring great play to the field from Kanu, January, Geffrard, Terry, and others, but that’s an ability that’s been displayed in recent seasons.

Adding Ali helps Texas not only because he brings a presence as a big-framed athlete who understands development is necessary to contribute at the Southeastern Conference level in the future, but also because it can help the Longhorns focus on developing current players to be ready for 2026 and even 2027. Ali probably isn’t making an on-field impact this upcoming season, and the same may go for next year as well. That’s information the Longhorn coaches will use to create their recruiting plan.

As it pertains to high school recruiting, Baker, Will Muschamp, and Steve Sarkisian can now look for a 3-4 man class at defensive tackle to keep the pipeline rolling. They shouldn’t have to play a weird balancing act with high school recruiting and the transfer portal in the leadup to December’s signing day. Texas will have a straight-forward story to tell on the defensive line so long as on-field play is of a certain quality.

Some of the top options in-state in the 2027 class at defensive tackle include Xavier Muhammad and K’Adrian Redmond, and the Longhorns are in contention for out-of-state prospects like Kasi Currie. Those names and others will be the focus for Baker in the coming months.

Plus, where Muschamp makes alterations in terms of the desired type of defensive lineman will be interesting to follow. Sure, athletic 6-foot-3, 315-pounders can find a way to fit into any defense. But how Baker and Muschamp explain specific deployments to those gifted prep prospects is worth noting.

Whatever the pitch was to Ali worked over the weekend. The unranked prospect claims a 6-foot-5, 285-pound listing. That pitch has Baker’s room looking like it should, and Ali’s addition gives the Longhorns a quality plan to follow on the trail until December arrives.