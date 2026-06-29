The numbers behind Texas' new RB room, and why it may just be the most explosive in the nation

Last season, 70 total running backs in Power Four conferences registered 115 or more carries.

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Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner, the Longhorns’ primary back, ranked 54th in total breakaway yards and 50th in breakaway percentage.

A breakaway run is defined as any rush for 15 yards or more. Some may use the term explosive, but either way, it’s one of the easiest ways to define who the most dynamic rushers in the sport are. Wisner had just six of these carries throughout all of 2025, tied for the bottom nine spots in the nation.

It was even worse for CJ Baxter, who broke away for 15+ yards once all year on 54 attempts, bottom 10 in explosivity among backs with 50+ carries on the year.

It was one of the primary reasons for Texas’ offensive struggles. Yes, the offensive line struggled throughout, but when Wisner and Baxter were given creases, it rarely translated into speed or power past the defense. Neither were dynamic with the ball in their hands, and it capped the amount of production Texas could expect from the running back room.

As many know now, that led to a shift in philosophy for the Texas Longhorns, who parted ways with both backs in the offseason.

As you scout the rest of the top backs in these breakaway stats, a few names stand out at the top of the list: draftees Kaytron Allen and Mike Washington, Tennessee’s explosive DeSean Bishop, and the two best backs in the nation, Ahmad Hardy and Kewan Lacy.

But in the tier of these notable runners are two names that are now very familiar to Texas fans: Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

It’s almost a full 180 for Texas, going from Wisner and Baxter to Smothers and Brown.

Among the 70 players named earlier, here is where Brown and Smothers rank in the three notable breakaway stats:

Hollywood Smothers Raleek Brown Breakaway Yards 491 (7th) 519 (5th) Breakaway Percentage 52.3 (1st) 45.8 (10th) # of Breakaway Runs 16 (10th) 14 (16th)

Smothers was a bit of a victim of the number of touches he received. Four of the top five leaders in breakaway touches had over 200 rush attempts. Smothers had 160, with 30 P4 backs taking more carries in 2025.

But that isn’t a problem for Texas. They have two backs who have each shown the ability to take a heavy workload, but both work better in tandem. It’s the main reason why they both chose Texas from the portal.

Speaking of the portal, now multiple months removed from the process, is it that crazy to say Texas got the two most explosive backs possible?

The five other players we named above went to the NFL, or were never available. No other player had more breakaway yards at the P4 level than Smothers or Brown, with current Georgia Tech back Justice Haynes edging them out for breakaway percentage.

Even when adding players from the Group of Six level, the only other backs with over 45% breakaway runs and over 475 yards total from those are UNLV’s Jai’Den Thomas, who plays in a very particular system and never entered the portal, and JMU’s Wayne Knight, who went to UCLA. Great find from the Bruins.

But none of Cam Cook, Caleb Hawkins or any other notable backs come close to Smothers and Brown in terms of efficiency, even if the volume was there.

So much of the process for Texas RB coach Jabbar Juluke and head coach Steve Sarkisian just makes sense.

They identified a big weakness from last season, explosiveness from the RB position, and declared it a need in the portal process. When elite backs like Isaac Brown and Jadan Baugh never made it to the portal, they pivoted to focus on finding two hyper-efficient backs who are most optimal in a duo.

That led them to Brown and Smothers, who you can clearly see are the two most explosive backs in the portal, maybe outside of Haynes or Knight, depending on who you ask.

Using the same criteria as before, Texas hasn’t had a breakaway percentage over 40% or over 400 breakaway yards since Jonathon Brooks in 2023, who sat at 43% for 492 total yards, numbers that look like the combined lower end of Brown and Smothers’ output. Bijan Robinson only operated at a 38% clip, though as a true bellc ow back.

It doesn’t take much imagination to see Texas as the most explosive running back room in the nation in 2026, and potentially the most explosive running game overall, depending on how well Hardy, Lacy, Bishop or Brown operate as primary backs in their system.

This was arguably Texas’ best move of the offseason, maybe outside of the addition of Cam Coleman. A complete overhaul of one of the weakest rooms on the roster, and the Longhorns have past numbers and future projections to show that this could be the best duo of ball carriers in the entire country.