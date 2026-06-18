The Protect College Sports Act makes it out of committee despite the SEC's protestations

The Protect College Sports Act, proposed in the Senate by Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), has made it out of the Commerce Committee earlier today and will be brought up for debate on the Senate floor so long as Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) puts it on the calendar for the world’s greatest deliberative body. Thune was one of the 19 yeas that sent the bill out of committee.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

From On3’s Pete Nakos…

The legislation would grant antitrust protections around transfers, eligibility and the compensation cap, while also giving the College Sports Commission the ability to enforce its rules without legal challenge.

Other key provisions in the bill are the option for schools to collectively pool rights. A minimum threshold of 75% of the 138 FBS schools must be reached to pool rights. Even if the Big Ten and SEC did not sign off and the rest of the FBS did, it would be over 75%.

In a change Thursday, the anti-super league provision in the Protect College Sports Act now applies to leagues earning $700 million in revenue, down from the $1 billion mark, a source told On3. This would now apply to ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC if voted into law. The language freezes conference membership if the bill becomes law.

Earlier today, the Big 10 and the SEC jointly announced they remain in opposition to the bill as it’s currently structured.

Battle lines have been drawn for the bill that made it out of committee by a 19-9 vote. The MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NFL Players Association, and the NBA Players Association have all come out with statements in support of the act. Texas Tech board of regents chairman and Red Raiders mega-booster Cody Campbell, who has been influential in the creation of legislation regarding college sports, has been in support of the bill since its introduction.

In a list of supporters of the bill, former Longhorns head football coach Mack Brown, former University of Texas board of regents chairman Paul Foster, former Texas men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes by virtue of National Association of Basketball Coaches membership, former Texas men’s basketball assistant Jai Lucas by virtue of National Association of Basketball Coaches membership, former UT-Austin president Jay Hartzell, and current Longhorns women’s basketball guard Sarah Graves join other notable names like Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Bryson DeChambeau, and many more.

One significant voice joining the SEC and Big 10 in opposition to the bill is the Congressional Black Caucus, which boasts 57 of the current 431 U.S. Representatives and four of the 100 U.S. Senators.

Though the original bill was bipartisan in nature, the bill will end up debated on the Senate floor. In order to ensure it won’t be filibustered, the bill will require 60 votes. Then in the House, it will need a simple majority. But a bipartisan bill like this one often attracts bipartisan quarrels, especially in light of the Big 10 and SEC remaining opposed to the bill in its current form. After all, thirteen Republicans and six Democrats voted yea, while two Republicans and seven Democrats voted nay in the vote that moved it out of the Commerce Committee.

“No one got everything they wanted, but we did create a framework that stabilizes college athletics in the NIL and revenue-sharing era,” Cruz said in a statement. “The substitute we are considering reflects that work. It strengthens the bill, responds to concerns raised by members and stakeholders, and preserves the bipartisan agreement that brought us here.”

In May, Inside Texas’ Eric Nahlin looked at the pros and cons of the bill.

The next step is debate on the Senate floor. No NIL or college sports bill has made it this far. The Protect College Sports Act has its supporters and detractors, and now they will be able to discuss what’s next for the legislation. Cruz has reportedly said he wants the bill to be passed before Congress’ summer recess and ahead of the general election this November. The timeline moved forward a step today, but the end goal of a presidential signature has a long way to go.