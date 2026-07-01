The Reality of Building an Elite Texas Team

Drew Kelson and Jett Bush show us the keys to creating a special Texas team.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

David McClellan is a fiduciary financial advisor and partner with Forum Financial. He works broadly and deeply with his clients as a financial life coach. He specializes in financial planning and has contributed numerous articles to Kiplinger on the topic of retirement tax bombs. For a free intro consult, contact him at [email protected] or 312-933-8823.

The video conversation featuring Texas Homer and former players Jett Bush and Drew Kelson delves deeply into the concept of culture within a football program, particularly focusing on the University of Texas football team’s evolving culture under different coaching regimes. The discussion differentiates abstract buzzwords like “culture” from the tangible, nitty-gritty realities experienced by players. They explore how early and intentional culture-building efforts—such as Steve Sarkisian integrating freshmen and transfers immediately—contrast with delayed or inconsistent efforts seen in the past. The panel highlights the importance of setting standards early, accountability, trust, and self-policing within a team.

They also compare the programs under coaches Mack Brown and Tom Herman, emphasizing leadership recruitment, respect, and the natural development of inter-player trust. The dialogue acknowledges how NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals have shifted player motivation toward a more professional mindset, contrasting the “all vibes” approach of previous eras.

The podcast touches on practical steps such as culture-building initiatives like “Culture Wednesdays,” inter-player connections beyond position silos, and the unique mindset required of special teams players. It also discusses the challenging transition period during the portal era, which brought a mix of talent and disrupted cohesion but ultimately led to the current stronger culture.

The conversation culminates with a reflection on the daily demands faced by coaches like Sarkisian, balancing recruiting and team leadership, and the unique bond and respect created under coaches like Brown. Ultimately, the episode emphasizes that great culture is about shared beliefs, accountability, trust, and the relentless effort of everyone involved—the foundation for championship success.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.