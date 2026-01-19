The Reheat: First reactions to the way-too-early top 25

Texas looking good for next year according to On3. Are the Longhorns ranked properly?

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

The video from the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel, hosted by Joe Cook and RT Young, discusses the recently released way-too-early Top 25 college football rankings for the 2026 season by On3.

Texas is ranked third behind Ohio State and Georgia, reflecting optimism about the team’s talent and potential despite lingering questions about their ability to beat the nation’s top teams, particularly Georgia and Ohio State. The rankings highlight Texas’ strong returning roster, key transfers, and promising recruits like Arch Manning, while also acknowledging past struggles, especially with the offensive line.

The conversation touches on the competitive nature of the Texas schedule, which includes seven teams ranked in the Top 25, and the significant coaching turnover seen across the top-ranked programs. Additionally, the hosts debate some of the more surprising rankings, such as Penn State and Utah, questioning their projected success given recent personnel and coaching changes.

