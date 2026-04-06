The Reheat: National title or bust for the Longhorns?

Does Steve Sarkisian truly have to win it all this year? Joe Cook and Evan Vieth discuss.

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The Inside Texas Football YouTube episode hosted by Joe Cook and Evan Vieth dives deep into the expectations surrounding the Texas Longhorns football program, particularly under the leadership of coach Steve Sarkisian entering his sixth season and quarterback Arch Manning in his second year as a starter.

The central discussion revolves around whether Texas must win a national championship in 2026 to be considered successful. While there is consensus on the difficulty of winning a national title, the hosts emphasize that success should not be viewed in a binary manner—champion or failure—given the unpredictable nature of college football.

They acknowledge Texas’ current talent and potential but caution against setting expectations that could lead to disappointment. The discussion also touches on the evolving landscape of college football, where playoff spots have overshadowed conference championships and bowl games in fan perception. The hosts highlight that while Texas is positioned well to compete at the highest levels, factors such as injuries, tough competition, and the variability of game outcomes make a national championship an exceptional but not the sole measure of success.

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