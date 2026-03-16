The Reheat: Steve Sarkisian's odd standing in recent coaching rankings

Sark’s national coach rankings are harsh.

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The video from the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel features a detailed discussion between Joe Cook and RT Young about recent college football coaching power rankings compiled by Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel. They focus particularly on Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s placement relative to other top coaches in the sport. Both Feldman and Mandel agree on the unquestionable top three college football coaches today—Curt Cignetti, Kirby Smart, and Ryan Day—highlighting their recent national championships and consistent success.

Beyond the top three, rankings vary significantly, particularly regarding Sarkisian’s positioning. Mandel places Sarkisian sixth while Feldman omits him from his top ten entirely, sparking debate. The hosts analyze the criteria behind these rankings, such as recent success, program building, and adaptability to modern college football trends like NIL and transfer portals.

They discuss the merits of various coaches ranked near Sarkisian, including Dan Lanning, Kalen DeBoer, Marcus Freeman, and Mike Elko, comparing their accomplishments and trajectories. Notably, they critique some rankings, especially Feldman’s inclusion of coaches like Dabo Swinney and Kyle Whittingham above Sarkisian, questioning if these choices reflect current performance or simply past resumes. The conversation also touches on Matt Campbell’s move to Penn State and whether his success at Iowa State will translate to a blue blood program. They note the absence of Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley from both lists.

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