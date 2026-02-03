The Reheat: Texas must prove this before the hype is real

These are the critical things to hear during the offseason to build fan confidence.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

Call Luxe Kitchen and Bath at 833-358-LUXE today or visit luxekitchenbath.com to discover where quality meets luxury and begin the process of transforming your home.

The video transcript features a detailed discussion by Joe Cook and RT Young on the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel, focusing on the Texas Longhorns football program during the offseason and recruiting season. The hosts emphasize the importance of player development, particularly from the 2025 recruiting class, which Steve Sarkisian and his staff successfully secured as the nation’s top class despite some challenges. They stress the need for individual players to emerge and make an impact, rather than relying on general position group performance, to avoid the pitfalls of zero-sum football where one side’s gain is another’s loss.

The conversation highlights key players such as Graceson Littleton, Lance Jackson, Nick Townsend, Justus Terry, Jonah Williams, and others, discussing their developmental potential and expected contributions in the upcoming 2026 season. The hosts also reflect on last season’s shortcomings, particularly the team’s lack of mental toughness and experience in high-pressure games, which they hope the coaching staff will address through a renewed “villain” mentality and increased intensity.

Additionally, they touch upon how the absence of a May transfer portal window might affect player focus and coaching strategies during spring practices.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.