The Reheat: Texas' pro day gives Longhorns one more shot to prove themselves

Tomorrow is Texas’ pro day. Joe Cook and RT Young go over what the opportunity means for Longhorns with good draft stock as well as those fighting to hear their names called in the 2026 Draft.

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The video from the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel features Joe Cook and RT Young discussing the significance of the upcoming Texas Longhorns pro day, which serves as a pivotal moment for players entering the NFL draft. They emphasize that this event is often the last time many players will be teammates, making it a unique and emotional occasion beyond just physical testing. Seven Longhorn players recently participated in the NFL combine, posting respectable numbers, but pro day offers those who missed the combine or underperformed a second chance to impress teams. Jaylon Gilbeau, in particular, is highlighted as a key player who needs to showcase his physical abilities to improve his draft stock.

The hosts analyze the prospects’ draft potential, especially focusing on Anthony Hill, who is the most likely of the group to be a first-round pick, and others like Malik Muhammad and Michael Taaffe, who are expected to be solid picks. They also discuss the importance of pro day as a platform for players to move up NFL teams’ draft boards through additional workouts and meetings. A notable snub from the combine was Ethan Burke, a consistent starter with memorable plays, who now has a prime opportunity at pro day to prove his worth to NFL franchises.

Beyond football, the video touches on the breadth of Texas athletics, celebrating recent successes in basketball, baseball, and softball, which highlight the strength and excitement of the Longhorns’ overall sports programs this spring.

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