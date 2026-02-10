The Reheat: The real threats facing the Longhorns

Texas improved the roster but the journey might be harder

Joe and RT talk about some of the challenges facing the Longhorns in 2026 that may not be as evident now as they will be in August and September. The main one is a more difficult schedule compared to the team’s first two years in the SEC where the toughest game each season was obviously the Georgia game. Texas will have to play quality teams like Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M this year after avoiding the Vols, the Rebels, and the Tigers over the past two seasons.

The two also look at how the roster might not be as deep as it once was. With NIL, the transfer portal, and players wanting to play as soon as possible, Texas’ roster could be top-heavy. That’s not a bad thing but if the top-line talent falters, then questions exist about who is next in line.

Finally, the benefit of the doubt is questioned. Steve Sarkisian can beat everyone but Ryan Day and Kirby Smart it seems. Well, Day is on the schedule and though Texas isn’t facing Smart, Lane Kiffin is there on the docket. It’ll be tough to traverse this schedule. But Texas hopes it can do just that.

