The Reheat: Why are some doubting Arch Manning as 2027's QB1?

The QB wars are already heating up for next draft, but we all know Arch Manning is going to win.

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The video episode from the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel features hosts Joe Cook and RT Young discussing the current state and future outlook of Texas Longhorns football, with a particular focus on the NFL draft prospects for the next year. The conversation centers on the expected number one overall pick, Arch Manning, who is widely regarded as a generational talent and the likely top pick barring injury or a historic season from another quarterback. The hosts critique contrarian views, especially from outlets like Pro Football Focus, that do not project Manning as number one, emphasizing his pedigree, arm strength, experience in a pro-style offense, and consistent performances against top competition.

They also discuss other notable prospects from Texas and their opponents who could be first-round picks, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, edge rusher Colin Simmons, offensive lineman Trevor Goosby, and Cam Coleman, a wide receiver likely to be drafted in the top 10. The analysis covers the dynamics of draft war rooms, the influence of family legacy on draft decisions, and the importance of team situations for these prospects. Cleveland Browns are mentioned as a potentially challenging landing spot for Manning, with speculation about the Manning family’s influence and the coaching staff.

Additional players are briefly discussed, including defensive tackle David Stone, cornerback Kelley Jones, linebacker Rasheem Biles, and tight end Trey’Dez Green.

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