The SEC Isn't What It Used to Be—Here's Why

Humans do a very poor job of remembering that cycles are an inherent part of sports. They get caught up in yesterday and today and think tomorrow is guaranteed to be the same. This is something I mentioned to Texas fans during the end of the Mack Brown tenure. Then again during the Charlie Strong years. And yet again during Tom Herman’s reign—stick with me, guys, it will turn! As UT fans know, some cycles last longer than others. The way we’re conditioned, the longer a cycle lasts on a seemingly linear path, the more likely people are to believe it’s the new norm.

Texas was down for so long that college fans—especially rivals—couldn’t fathom it would ever be back. After a couple of false positives, “Texas is back” became a national joke you could set your calendar by. The truth was, it was only a matter of time. The school needed to cycle into the right leadership at the top before it could cycle into the right leadership on the field. Then, voilà, it became obvious that Texas would return. It’s a rich school with rich tradition. How could it not come back?

Similarly, but in the other direction, most everyone thought the SEC would reign for eternity. After all, the conference has very intense regional interest, favorable demographics, and, most importantly, institutional desire. My good friend, who went to UT and then UT Med School in Houston before doing his residency in New Orleans, relayed from the SEC front lines, “I thought we cared about this stuff. These people are crazy.” His wife, equipped with the most Southern Louisiana name of all time, went to LSU and can hold her football conversation with damn near anyone.

Passion matters. But so does money.

NIL Changed Everything

On July 1, 2021, the NCAA began allowing name, image, and likeness compensation. On July 21, 2021, the Houston Chronicle reported that Texas and Oklahoma were in discussions to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

At the time, I mentioned it would make zero sense for Texas to go to the SEC without NIL being allowed. I properly understood how much of a competitive advantage certain schools in the SEC had over everyone else. People would say, “Texas’ problem hasn’t been lack of talent,” and they were correct when it came to 10-win seasons, but Texas hadn’t had anything resembling a national championship roster in a decade. Those same people would also say of cheating, “everyone’s doing it.” Even if “most” were doing it, which wasn’t true, there were levels to it. This should be obvious by now.

The Great Equalizer

What played out for Texas ended up playing out everywhere else. The SEC’s passion and demographic advantage dissipated once money became the great equalizer. The Big Ten—which many felt was the best conference fit for Texas—has more money than the SEC. While the SEC’s talent acquisition advantage at the top was challenged by Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon’s move to the Big Ten, it was also challenged from within. Parity throughout the country hurt, but so did parity within the conference. NIL has helped distribute the vast abundance of talent more evenly across the sport and throughout the SEC. The SEC got shot with its own gun.

NIL has led to a very strong middle class, as well as a lower class with a pulse, but a weaker upper class at the top—though Texas has what I think is the best roster in college football this season.

That doesn’t mean the SEC lacks talent. In fact, the conference still produced 79 NFL Draft picks in 2025 and a record 87 in 2026, eight more than the Big Ten in 2025 and 19 more in 2026. The SEC remains the deepest talent pool in college football.

So, it’s true the teams beat up on each other in conference play more than they do in the Big Ten.

"The competition within [the SEC] is so difficult that 9 games of craziness week in and week out, a little different than other parts, other conferences. … Furthermore, they’re gassed.”@LauraRutledge explains the SEC’s tough path to the CFP on the @PatMcAfeeShow 👀 pic.twitter.com/hKpnNuYkh1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 29, 2026

But the bigger problem is that the top teams just aren’t as talent-laden as they were pre-NIL.

A New Era of Parity

Alabama is no more, with Nick Saban being the greatest casualty of the NIL era. It’s perhaps the greatest historical irony since Robespierre lost his head in the French Revolution. Georgia has remained very good and has legitimate title aspirations this year, but it’s not as great as it was during its back-to-back title seasons. It’s now on equal or slightly lower footing with other title contenders rather than standing a head taller. LSU dipped hard after its epic 2019 championship season. Both talent and coaching declined, but it’s probably back—or on its way.

Other schools—like Texas—that are suited to take advantage of the NIL era are outside the SEC. From a conference talent standpoint, the SEC absorbed Texas at just the right time (see Texas’ last three years in the NFL Draft), but the Domers, Ducks, and Hurricanes are also benefiting from NIL in much the same way the Horns are.

Even a school like Texas Tech hurts SEC hegemony to some degree because of the players it can acquire through the portal and high school recruiting.

While I still believe the SEC is the toughest conference in the country due to its overall depth, thanks to more evenly dispersed talent, NIL has hurt the traditional powers at the top while benefiting the top teams in the Big Ten in many of the same ways it has benefited Texas.

Another great irony would be if Texas, after years of hazing from SEC fans, became the team that ended the Big Ten’s three-year national championship streak.