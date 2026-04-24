The star rankings for first-rounders in the 2026 NFL Draft

Thirty-two selections down, plenty more to go. But how many recruiting stars did last night’s first-rounders have when leaving high school? Let’s look at the Rivals Industry Ranking for every player.

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Fernando Mendoza, QB, 1-1

Overall: No. 1929, three-star (2022)

Position: No. 127

State: No. 267 (FL)

David Bailey, EDGE, 1-2

Overall: No. 62, four-star (2023)

Position: No. 8

State: No. 4 (CA)

Jeremiyah Love, RB, 1-3

Overall: No. 77, four-star (2023)

Position: No. 5

State: No. 2 (MO)

Carnell Tate, WR, 1-4

Overall: No. 41 (four-star), 2023

Position: No. 8

State: No. 11 (FL)

Arvell Reese, LB, 1-5

Overall: No. 188, four-star (2023)

Position: No. 21

State: No. 5 (OH)

Mansoor Delane, CB, 1-6

Overall: No. 653, three-star (2022)

Position: No. 57 (S)

State: No. 12 (MD)

Sonny Styles, LB, 1-7

Overall: No. 4, five-star (2022)

Position: No. 2 (ATH)

State: No. 1 (OH)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, 1-8

Overall: No. 798, three-star (2022)

Position: No. 119

State: No. 115 (TX)

Spencer Fano, OT, 1-9

Overall: No. 78, four-star (2023)

Position: No. 4 (IOL)

State: No. 1 (UT)

Francis Mauigoa, OT, 1-10

Overall: No. 12, five-star (2023)

Position: No. 2

State: No. 2 (FL)

Caleb Downs, S, 1-11

Overall: No. 5, five-star (2023)

Position: No. 1

State: No. 1 (GA)

Kadyn Proctor, OT, 1-12

Overall: No. 9, five-star (2023)

Position: No. 1

State: No. 1 (IA)

Ty Simpson, QB, 1-13

Overall: No. 25, five-star (2022)

Position: No. 2

State: No. 2 (TN)

Vega Ione, IOL, 1-14

Overall: No. 536, three-star (2022)

Position: No. 43

State: No. 9 (WA)

Rueben Bain, EDGE, 1-15

Overall: No. 57, four-star (2023)

Position: No. 8 (DL)

State: No. 14 (FL)

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, 1-16

Overall: No. 118, four-star (2023)

Position: No. 7

State: No. 1 (ID)

Blake Miller, OT, 1-17

Overall: No. 173, four-star (2022)

Position: No. 12

State: No. 8 (OH)

Caleb Banks, DT, 1-18

Overall: No. 990, three-star (2021)

Position: No. 98 (EDGE)

State: No. 29 (MI)

Monroe Freeling, OT, 1-19

Overall: No. 32, five-star (2023)

Position: No. 5

State: No. 1 (SC)

Makai Lemon, WR, 1-20

Overall: No. 37, four-star (2023)

Position: No. 6

State: No. 4 (CA)

Max Iheanachor, OT, 1-21

Overall: No. 23 (JUCO 2023)

Position: No. 6

State: No. 3

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, 1-22

Overall: No. 537, three-star (2020)

Position: No. 39 EDGE

State: No. 75 (FL)

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, 1-23

Overall: No. 1162, three-star (2021)

Position: No. 115

State: No. 11 (KY)

KC Concepcion, WR, 1-24

Overall: No. 590, three-star (2023)

Position: No. 90

State: No. 19 (NC)

Dillon Thieneman, S, 1-25

Overall: No. 956, three-star (2023)

Position: No. 90

State: No. 13 (IN)

Keylan Rutledge, IOL, 1-26

Overall: No. 1763, three-star (2022)

Position: No. 151 (OT)

State: No. 163 (GA)

Chris Johnson, CB, 1-27

Overall: No. 1273, three-star (2022)

Position: No. 126

State: No. 92 (CA)

Caleb Lomu, OT, 1-28

Overall: No. 107, four-star (2023)

Position: No. 9

State: No. 2 (AZ)

Peter Woods, DL, 1-29

Overall: No. 19, five-star (2023)

Position: No. 2

State: No. 1 (AL)

Omar Cooper, WR, 1-30

Overall: No. 362, four-star (2022)

Position: No. 59

State: No. 10 (IN)

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, 1-31

Overall: No. 64, four-star (2023)

Position: No. 10 (DL)

State: No. 9 (AL)

Jadarian Price, RB, 1-32

Overall: No. 212, four-star (2022)

Position: No. 13

State: No. 34 (TX)