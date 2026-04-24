The star rankings for first-rounders in the 2026 NFL Draft
Thirty-two selections down, plenty more to go. But how many recruiting stars did last night’s first-rounders have when leaving high school? Let’s look at the Rivals Industry Ranking for every player.
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Fernando Mendoza, QB, 1-1
Overall: No. 1929, three-star (2022)
Position: No. 127
State: No. 267 (FL)
David Bailey, EDGE, 1-2
Overall: No. 62, four-star (2023)
Position: No. 8
State: No. 4 (CA)
Jeremiyah Love, RB, 1-3
Overall: No. 77, four-star (2023)
Position: No. 5
State: No. 2 (MO)
Carnell Tate, WR, 1-4
Overall: No. 41 (four-star), 2023
Position: No. 8
State: No. 11 (FL)
Arvell Reese, LB, 1-5
Overall: No. 188, four-star (2023)
Position: No. 21
State: No. 5 (OH)
Mansoor Delane, CB, 1-6
Overall: No. 653, three-star (2022)
Position: No. 57 (S)
State: No. 12 (MD)
Sonny Styles, LB, 1-7
Overall: No. 4, five-star (2022)
Position: No. 2 (ATH)
State: No. 1 (OH)
Jordyn Tyson, WR, 1-8
Overall: No. 798, three-star (2022)
Position: No. 119
State: No. 115 (TX)
Spencer Fano, OT, 1-9
Overall: No. 78, four-star (2023)
Position: No. 4 (IOL)
State: No. 1 (UT)
Francis Mauigoa, OT, 1-10
Overall: No. 12, five-star (2023)
Position: No. 2
State: No. 2 (FL)
Caleb Downs, S, 1-11
Overall: No. 5, five-star (2023)
Position: No. 1
State: No. 1 (GA)
Kadyn Proctor, OT, 1-12
Overall: No. 9, five-star (2023)
Position: No. 1
State: No. 1 (IA)
Ty Simpson, QB, 1-13
Overall: No. 25, five-star (2022)
Position: No. 2
State: No. 2 (TN)
Vega Ione, IOL, 1-14
Overall: No. 536, three-star (2022)
Position: No. 43
State: No. 9 (WA)
Rueben Bain, EDGE, 1-15
Overall: No. 57, four-star (2023)
Position: No. 8 (DL)
State: No. 14 (FL)
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, 1-16
Overall: No. 118, four-star (2023)
Position: No. 7
State: No. 1 (ID)
Blake Miller, OT, 1-17
Overall: No. 173, four-star (2022)
Position: No. 12
State: No. 8 (OH)
Caleb Banks, DT, 1-18
Overall: No. 990, three-star (2021)
Position: No. 98 (EDGE)
State: No. 29 (MI)
Monroe Freeling, OT, 1-19
Overall: No. 32, five-star (2023)
Position: No. 5
State: No. 1 (SC)
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Makai Lemon, WR, 1-20
Overall: No. 37, four-star (2023)
Position: No. 6
State: No. 4 (CA)
Max Iheanachor, OT, 1-21
Overall: No. 23 (JUCO 2023)
Position: No. 6
State: No. 3
Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, 1-22
Overall: No. 537, three-star (2020)
Position: No. 39 EDGE
State: No. 75 (FL)
Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, 1-23
Overall: No. 1162, three-star (2021)
Position: No. 115
State: No. 11 (KY)
KC Concepcion, WR, 1-24
Overall: No. 590, three-star (2023)
Position: No. 90
State: No. 19 (NC)
Dillon Thieneman, S, 1-25
Overall: No. 956, three-star (2023)
Position: No. 90
State: No. 13 (IN)
Keylan Rutledge, IOL, 1-26
Overall: No. 1763, three-star (2022)
Position: No. 151 (OT)
State: No. 163 (GA)
Chris Johnson, CB, 1-27
Overall: No. 1273, three-star (2022)
Position: No. 126
State: No. 92 (CA)
Caleb Lomu, OT, 1-28
Overall: No. 107, four-star (2023)
Position: No. 9
State: No. 2 (AZ)
Peter Woods, DL, 1-29
Overall: No. 19, five-star (2023)
Position: No. 2
State: No. 1 (AL)
Omar Cooper, WR, 1-30
Overall: No. 362, four-star (2022)
Position: No. 59
State: No. 10 (IN)
Keldric Faulk, EDGE, 1-31
Overall: No. 64, four-star (2023)
Position: No. 10 (DL)
State: No. 9 (AL)
Jadarian Price, RB, 1-32
Overall: No. 212, four-star (2022)
Position: No. 13
State: No. 34 (TX)