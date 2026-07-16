The statistics behind Arch Manning's impressive 2025 finish and his 2026 NFL Draft and Heisman Stock

It’s no secret that Arch Manning began the 2025 season poorly.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

His accuracy and decision-making were poor against Ohio State. It took till Week 4 against Sam Houston to show real comfort, and Texas had two losses by the start of October, though his effort was tremendous in the loss to Florida.

Even with a bounce-back against Oklahoma, Manning played arguably his worst game against Kentucky, completing just 12/27 passes for 132 yards and adding little with his legs.

But as Texas survived Lexington and Starkville against Mississippi State the next weekend, Manning was beginning to turn a corner. The lackluster Bulldog defense pails in comparison to Ohio State or Oklahoma, but Manning threw for 346 yards and accounted for four of his team’s touchdowns, two of which came in the fourth quarter.

That was an October 25th game, leading into the long-standing mysticism around November college football.

It’s when college football reveals itself: contenders separate, pretenders fall flat as the season hits a grueling point, depth is tested and the weather begins to take a turn.

Heisman trophy winners often hit a different gear in this month, and champions find signature wins while being heavily tested by primary conference opponents.

Something happened to Manning between that Kentucky game and the start of November. It may have just been comfort or the feeling of finally living up to the hype the media shrouded him in from the start of the season. Either way, as Manning entered double-digit starts in burnt orange, he flipped a switch.

Texas would play three teams ranked in the top-10 that month, beating Vanderbilt and Texas A&M at home while falling to Georgia on the road.

Texas’ defense began to falter at this time, giving up over 30 points to the Commodores, Georgia and Arkansas in three consecutive games. Still, Manning’s offense would score 96 points, turning into 123 after the A&M win.

The Longhorns averaged 22 points against Power Four competition to start the year. They upped that vt nine points in November, 11 between the final five games after the Citrus Bowl win, and Manning, in particular, was tremendous.

QB1 scored 16 touchdowns in those five games, turning the ball over just once, leading Texas to a 4-1 overall record, three of those wins coming against major opponents in pivotal games.

But it almost went unnoticed at times, as many were over the Longhorns after the poor showings in October, and especially after being eliminated from playoff contention after the Georgia loss.

Unnoticed so much so that Manning has become… underrated, dare we say?

Manning is still a Heisman and No. 1 overall pick favorite, but it’s not rare to see a list of the five best quarterbacks in the nation that doesn’t feature Manning.

Take a look at the chart below

These are the stats of the major quarterbacks around the country who return in 2026. These numbers are specifically after the beginning of November, and only against P4 competition. No Mercer statpads.

What stands out?

One could argue that the only player with a more impressive track record to end the season was Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss’s star quarterback, who many see as the best returning to college in 2026.

Marcel Reed matches his total yardage, but puts the ball in danger more than he scores.

On rate stats, the only passer that beats out Manning is Julian Sayin, who had the benefit of throwing to Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith to end the season.

An easy knock on these stats is the lack of playoff success for Manning, but if we’re looking at quarterback performance in a vacuum, he arguably played a tougher schedule than the majority of this list.

Manning faced, using the final AP Poll:

#6

#8

#15

#21

The only other QB to face four top-25 teams after November is Moore, the other top prospect in the 2026 draft, who falls behind Manning in every stat outside of win-loss.

Last season, many felt that the hype around Manning was unwarranted, given his lack of experience and offense around him.

That ended up being fair, but now that we have stats and game reps to back up Manning’s potential, it seems like national sentiment has strayed away from him.

Chambliss deserves to enter the year as the best returning quarterback, he was battle tested and played elite football in the College Football Playoff.

But when you look at the list of names above, there’s not a quarterback that blends the volume of carrying an offense, and the efficiency to make it matter, the way Manning did. Sayin wasn’t tasked with doing much more than playing pitch and catch with top-five picks, and the Ohio State offense is the reason the Buckeyes couldn’t take down Indiana or Miami.

Reed, Maiava and Hoover have the volume, but on much weaker efficiency and turnover rates.

All of this, mixed with Manning’s NFL size and dual-threat capability, makes for a profile deserving of Heisman hype and top NFL Draft expectations.