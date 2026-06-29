The strongest, fastest, and best players on Texas' roster according to EA College Football 27

The release date for EA Sports College Football 27 is just days away if you’re willing to shell out a few extra dollars to play the game before anyone else. If not, July 9 is rapidly approaching and the world will get to play a new college football video game as the season approaches.

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EA Sports has released a number of key metrics about the players in the game in recent days, including the top players at each position, the top players in certain attributes, the toughest places to play, and more. Data about the Texas Longhorns’ roster was released over the weekend. Here are the top players on the Longhorns and at each position according to EA Sports.

Top 20 overall players

REDG Colin Simmons – 95 overall LT Trevor Goosby – 94 WR Cam Coleman – 92 MIKE Rasheem Biles – 92 QB Arch Manning – 91 SS Jelani McDonald – 90 CB Bo Mascoe – 89 HB Hollywood Smothers – 89 HB Raleek Brown – 88 RG Brandon Baker – 87 DT Ian Geffrard – 87 WR Ryan Wingo – 87 CB Graceson Littleton – 86 RT Melvin Siani – 86 DT Hero Kanu – 85 WR Emmett Mosley V – 84 CB Kade Phillips – 84 DT Alex January – 83 HB James Simon – 83 WR Kaliq Lockett – 83

Top 10 fastest on the Longhorns

WR Ryan Wingo – 97 speed HB Raleek Brown – 95 FS Xavier Filsaime – 95 WR Jermaine Bishop – 94 WR Ryan Niblett – 94 WR Cam Coleman – 93 WR Kaliq Lockett – 93 CB Kobe Black – 93 CB Bo Mascoe – 92 WR Daylan McCutcheon – 92

Top 10 strongest on the Longhorns

DT Ian Geffrard – 97 strength DT Alex January – 93 LT Trevor Goosby – 92 RT Andre Cojoe – 91 LG Laurence Seymore – 91 C Connor Robertson – 90 RT Melvin Siani – 89 RG Brandon Baker – 88 REDG Colton Vasek – 88 DT Hero Kanu – 88

Top 10 most agile on the Longhorns

WR Cam Coleman – 97 agility WR Kaliq Lockett – 95 CB Graceson Littleton – 94 CB Bo Mascoe – 93 WR Daylan McCutcheon – 93 FS Jordon Johnson-Rubell – 93 HB Raleek Brown – 93 REDG Colin Simmons – 92 SS Jelani McDonald – 92 WR Jermaine Bishop – 92

Top player at each position

Cornerback

Bo Mascoe – 89 overall

Free safety

Xavier Filsaime – 80

Strong safety

Jelani McDonald – 90

Left EDGE

Lance Jackson – 83

Right EDGE

Colin Simmons – 95

Defensive tackle

Ian Geffrard – 87

Mike

Rasheem Biles – 92

Will

Ty’Anthony Smith – 82

Sam

Brad Spence – 79

Quarterback

Arch Manning – 91

Halfback

Hollywood Smothers – 89

Wide receiver

Cam Coleman – 92

Tight end

Nick Townsend – 77

Left tackle

Trevor Goosby – 94

Left Guard

Laurence Seymore – 83

Center

Connor Robertson – 80

Right guard

Brandon Baker – 87

Right tackle