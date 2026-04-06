The Texas vs. Texas A&M baseball showdown is incoming

A long-awaited clash between Texas and Texas A&M is set. Evan Vieth and Nash Talks Texas go over what to expect for Jim Schlossnagle’s return to College Station.

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The Quick Hitter Show hosted by Nash and Evan on the Inside Texas YouTube channel dives into recent developments in Texas baseball, focusing primarily on the team’s performance, upcoming rivalry series, and key player contributions. The hosts then transition to discussing Texas’ recent series, including a disappointing Thursday loss against South Carolina but improved bullpen performances on Friday and Saturday. They emphasize the importance of patience in baseball, highlighting standout performances such as Anthony Pack’s surge in hitting.

The conversation shifts toward the upcoming high-stakes rivalry series against Texas A&M, discussing the challenges Texas faces, including injuries and lineup changes. Nash and Evan analyze Texas A&M’s strengths, particularly their young powerful hitters and the impact of their head coach Michael Earley. They note that A&M’s pitching staff, especially the starters, has been inconsistent, which Texas could exploit by scoring early. Both teams are praised for their discipline at the plate, making the battle for runs likely to hinge on who can make better contact.

The hosts also touch upon the intimidating atmosphere expected at the Texas A&M home games, calling it potentially the most hostile environment in college baseball due to the intense rivalry and Jim Schlossnagle’s return to a place where he was previously head coach. They encourage viewers to prioritize watching this series, describing it as the biggest regular-season matchup for Texas.

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