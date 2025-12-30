The toughest transfer portal loss for each SEC team so far
While the transfer portal isn’t officially open, plenty of college football players have announced their desires to enter during the first window on January 2. Some of those players are from Southeastern Conference teams and were bona fide stars for their programs.
Others were role players who fans won’t get to see continue on their favorite teams.
What are the toughest transfer portal losses so far for each SEC team? The listings are based on the transfers with the highest On3 Transfer Portal rating from a given team.
Alabama: WR Bubba Hampton
Rating: 86.68
Hampton is one of two Crimson Tide players who have announced intentions to enter the portal, the other being safety Kameron Howard. Hampton, a former Texas commit, was no longer part of the Alabama roster before SEC play began. He finished his Bama career with one catch for six yards.
Arkansas: DT Ian Geffrard
Rating: 92.25
The mammoth 6-foot-5, 387-pounder has played in 28 career games and started all 12 for the Razorbacks this past season. He logged 25 tackles with 4.0 TFL. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 72.8, on par with Cole Brevard‘s 73.1.
He has two years to play two seasons.
Auburn: WR Cam Coleman
Rating: 98.50
On3’s No. 1 player currently expected to enter the portal, Coleman has 1306 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Tigers despite mediocre quarterback play on the Plains.
Florida: QB DJ Lagway
Rating: 94.59
A starter in Gainesville for most of the past two years, Lagway finishes his Florida career with 4179 yards and 28 touchdowns over 23 interceptions. He’s currently the No. 7 quarterback expected to enter the transfer portal according to the On3 Industry Ranking
Honorable mention: EDGE Jayden Woods – 94.55
A freshman who went from the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Woods posted a PFF defensive grade of 71.3 during his first year of college football. He notched 28 tackles.
Georgia: DB Daniel Harris
Rating: 90.63
There are not many names who have announced portal intentions from Georgia considering their status as SEC champions and with an upcoming matchup in the College Football Playoff. However, Harris decided to end his time in Athens after he was passed on the depth chart. In three years, he had 30 tackles with 0.5 for loss.
Kentucky: EDGE Steven Soles
Rating: 90.07
Soles notched 16 tackles with 6.5 for loss plus 4.5 sacks during his two years in Lexington.
LSU: OL Carius Curne
Rating: 94.17
LSU’s left tackle for the final four games of the regular season, Curne is listed as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal despite not tallying any interior snaps this season. A true freshman in 2025, Curne was the No. 49 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He hails from Marion, Ark.
Mississippi State: OT Jimothy Lewis
Rating: 87.63
A redshirt freshman in 2025, Lewis saw left tackle snaps in five games and right tackle action in two games for the Bulldogs. He did not record standard down snaps versus Texas. Originally from Madison, Miss., Lewis attended IMG Academy.
Missouri: QB Beau Pribula
Rating: 91.04
During his first season at Mizzou following two years with Penn State, Pribula was 182-for-270 for 1941 yards with 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also rushed for 297 yards and six scores. He’s the No. 12 quarterback expected to enter the portal in the On3 Industry Ranking.
Oklahoma: OL Troy Everett
Rating: 89.53
Everett, who began his career at App State, played in one game this season for the Sooners before suffering a season ending injury. He is expected to receive a medical redshirt. In 2024 at center for the Sooners, he notched a PFF offensive grade of 68.2.
Ole Miss: None
The Rebels have not seen anyone announce intentions to enter the portal during their College Football Playoff run.
South Carolina: TE Michael Smith
Rating: 89.53
Smith is listed as the No. 13 tight end expected to enter the transfer portal. He announced his intentions midseason. As a Gamecock across two seasons, he logged 12 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Tennessee: DB Boo Carter
Rating: 93.11
The top-rated safety expected to enter the portal, Carter had a standout career on Rocky Top before he was let go from the Volunteer football program by Josh Heupel. Despite failure to meet the Vols’ internal standards, Carter posted 63 tackles with 7.5 TFL and 2.0 sacks plus an interception during his 22 games at Tennessee.
Texas: RB Quintrevion Wisner
Rating: 92.72
Wisner led Texas in rushing in each of the last two seasons, with a 1064-yard season in 2024 and a 597-yard campaign in 2025. Thrust into RB1 duties, became known for his ability to perform versus Texas A&M and Oklahoma during his career. He announced intentions to enter the portal prior to Texas’ trip to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.
Texas A&M: Theo Melin Öhrström
Rating: 89.70
Öhrström, a Swedish tight end, has one year of eligibility remaining. He played in Texas A&M’s last 38 games, and notched 19 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown in 2025.
Vanderbilt: QB Jérémy St-Hilaire
Rating: 85.58
A French Canadian, St-Hilaire has not played in his collegiate career. He attended high school in Tennessee.