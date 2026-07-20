The Truth About Texas' Young Roster

Is Texas as young as it appears?

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The discussion focuses on Texas football’s roster composition entering the 2026 college football season, emphasizing the team’s youth and how it compares nationally among top programs. Texas ranks as one of the youngest teams in college football, alongside powerhouses such as Georgia, USC, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. Despite concerns about youth equating to inexperience, the hosts argue that a young roster does not inherently limit competitiveness, citing last year’s playoff teams that skewed young. The youthfulness largely comes from Texas’s recruiting strategy—prioritizing incoming freshmen over transfers—which naturally leads to a younger roster but with significant talent.

The conversation explores differences between “power” conferences and Group of Six (G6) programs regarding roster building: power conferences recruit highly ranked freshmen who contribute early but often leave after three years, while G6 teams rely on older, more experienced players often sourced from transfers who have exhausted options at bigger programs.

The hosts highlight the importance of experience on defense due to the complexity of schemes, contrasting it with the offense where athleticism can sometimes compensate for less experience. The offensive line is identified as the unit where experience matters most, as technique and understanding significantly impact performance. Texas’ offensive line experienced a decline last year due to youth and inexperience, which affected results. For 20246, though the team remains young, key position groups like offensive line and skill positions have gained meaningful game experience that should foster improvement.

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