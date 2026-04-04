The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 11): Stuffing Offenses With the Penny Front

The Penny front is a unique way to attack to offensive lines.

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The Penny front is a five-man front that puts five guys on the line of scrimmage. It looks similar to the mint front but it has two Jack defenders on the field. It helps to stymie the ability for O-linemen to get to the second level on Zone plays. Versus pass plays, it forces man protection from the O-line which ideally creates five one-on-ones for the pass rush.

The extra player on the edge leaves a void in the second level that is filled by the strong safety. It creates a lot of one-on-one situations for the defensive backs but puts pressure on the offensive line.

Pack, Ian, and Homer then go over the ways the front works against certain schemes and the responsibilities of various players. They also identify a few players who could fit the roles.

After going over things on the whiteboard, they showcase what the defense looks like in real life.

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