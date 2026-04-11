The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 12): Blowing Up Offenses With Stunts

Here’s how to create total chaos for offensive lines and get sacks.

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In episode 12 of the Muschamp Defense Series, the hosts delve into the concept of stunts in football defense—an advanced technique designed to disrupt offensive blocking schemes and create chaos along the line of scrimmage. Stunts involve defensive linemen exchanging gaps and positions, forcing offensive linemen into difficult blocking assignments and generating opportunities for tackles for loss (TFLs) and quarterback pressures. The episode explains the purpose of stunts, outlines four common stunt types—pop, jam, Tom, and ton—and how these plays function both in pass defense and run defense.

The hosts describe each stunt in detail, emphasizing the roles of defensive linemen and their movement patterns, including how one player “picks” or blocks a certain offensive lineman’s hip while the other “wraps” around to a different gap. These tactics create confusion in offensive blocking and open lanes for defenders to attack. The episode also addresses the adaptability of stunts for various player skill sets, suggesting that stunts do not require exceptional agility but can be taught to a broad range of defensive linemen.

Furthermore, the discussion touches on the challenges offensive lines face in defending stunts, highlighting the importance of communication and coordination between the center, guards, and tackles. Coaches often teach offensive linemen to take short, controlled steps to maintain balance and readiness against stunt maneuvers.

The hosts also analyze the strategic deployment of stunts in college football, noting that while some teams like Oklahoma use them extensively to lead in TFLs, others employ them situationally to be more aggressive in short-yardage or pressure situations. They discuss the risk-reward balance, particularly in the context of Texas often running outside zone runs that can exploit missed assignments on stunts, leading to big gains.

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