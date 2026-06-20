The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 17): Turning Creeper Pressures into Offensive Nightmares

Creepers are a huge trend in defensive football. This is how Texas will use them.

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This episode delves into the concept of “creepers” in football defensive strategy, specifically within the Will Muschamp defense’s framework used by Texas and other teams. Creepers refer to simulated pressures, where a defense appears to bring pressure with four players, but instead of the traditional four defensive linemen, one of the linemen drops into coverage and a linebacker, safety, or corner blitzes from the second or third level. This tactic closes B-gaps effectively and creates an odd front, similar to a bear front, which is highly effective against both the run and pass.

The show breaks down several specific creeper blitzes.

The discussion highlights how creepers are strategically valuable because they allow four-man pressures that maintain seven-man coverage, protecting against quick passes common in spread offenses that rely heavily on run-pass options (RPOs). These pressures force offenses into uncomfortable decisions, disrupt blocking schemes, and contain quarterback rollouts or option plays. Examples from college football tape, including Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, and Alabama, illustrate real-game success with creepers causing tackles for loss, sacks, and preventing explosive runs.

Ultimately, creepers are shown as a modern, flexible defensive answer to spread offenses’ potent RPO and quick passing games, enhancing the run defense on four down linemen fronts while still preserving strong long coverage. The episode also provides insights into personnel deployment, run keys, gap control, and how defenders’ patience and reads ensure sound coverage and run stopping. This strategy is poised to be a cornerstone for Texas’s defense moving forward, leveraging its personnel to maximize pressure and coverage balance effectively.

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