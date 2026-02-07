The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 3): Shutting Down Explosive Offenses with Quarters
Here’s the next crucial step in building a dominant Will Muschamp defense.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]
Shop Academy Sports + Outdoors for top brands and low prices, with FREE in-store pickup and same-day delivery! Visit https://www.academy.com/
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.