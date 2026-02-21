The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 5): The Secret to Beating Trips Formations

Here’s how Will Muschamp will handle trips formations.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

Shop Academy Sports + Outdoors for top brands and low prices, with FREE in-store pickup and same-day delivery! Visit https://www.academy.com/

In this detailed football coaching video, hosts Pack and Ian Boyd break down how to defend the commonly seen trips formation in modern football offenses, focusing on the strengths and weaknesses of specific Quarters coverage variants called Stubby and Seahawk. The discussion begins by emphasizing the importance of using a 3×1 coverage to avoid forcing linebackers into difficult one-on-one coverage matchups against top receivers, a scenario demonstrated by a notable college football championship example involving linebacker Tuff Borland and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith. The video then explains the Stubby coverage, highlighting its rules, key responsibilities of defensive players, and how it effectively counters common offensive concepts such as Bear (a smash concept) and Flood (a zone-stretching concept). However, Stubby has vulnerabilities against certain route combinations—specifically China/Smash and Mills concepts—due to leverage issues and mismatches in coverage responsibilities.

To address Stubby’s weaknesses, the hosts introduce Seahawk, a sister coverage that adjusts the defensive responsibilities, particularly by giving the “money” linebacker vertical coverage duties that help neutralize deep routes and posts that Stubby struggles with. Seahawk allows the strong safety to play deeper and more flexibly, providing double coverage on threatening routes and eliminating the mismatches Stubby encounters. The video concludes with a strategic overview emphasizing that no coverage is perfect; defenses must have multiple coverage calls to counter diverse offensive schemes effectively.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.