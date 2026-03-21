The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 9): Stuffing the Run Without Selling Out

Here’s how Will Muschamp stunts the front to avoid getting gashed in the run game.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Shop Academy Sports + Outdoors for top brands and low prices, with FREE in-store pickup and same-day delivery! Visit https://www.academy.com/

This episode of the Will Muschamp defense series, episode nine, focuses on the strategic concept of stunting the defensive front, specifically the “Jimmy” and “Pony” stunts, within a four-down split safety defensive alignment. The hosts explain why stunting is necessary when playing split safety and how it helps address vulnerabilities in run defense caused by the gap responsibilities versus personnel alignment. The discussion begins with the rationale behind playing four down defensive linemen and split safety to improve pass coverage by outnumbering receivers. However, this creates a numerical disadvantage in the box against the run, as defenders must cover more gaps with fewer players. Without stunting, gaps are left open, allowing offenses to exploit running lanes.

The core of the episode explains how the Jimmy and Pony stunts work as reactive gap control techniques where defensive linemen take responsibility for multiple gaps. Jimmy stunts are run on the open side of the offensive formation, while Pony stunts are executed on the closed side. Both involve defensive ends or jacks initially taking outside shade on blockers and then folding back inside to fill interior run gaps once the running back’s intentions are clear. This closes off interior gaps, allowing linebackers and safeties to play more freely and effectively.

The video further demonstrates the importance of power and timing in these stunts, emphasizing the need for strong, athletic defensive ends who can hold their ground against blockers and then quickly shed to the right gap. The hosts also review a real-game example where failure to stunt allowed a large running play, highlighting the dangers of leaving gaps open. Additionally, the episode covers how these stunts function well against zone and gap run schemes, including counters where pulling linemen eliminate certain gaps, forcing defensive players to read and react rather than attack a non-existent gap.

Finally, the hosts summarize the strategic benefits of combining four down linemen with split safety and these stunts: tighter pass coverage, better run fit resembling a midfront defense (“mint”), improved gap control, and flexibility against varied run schemes. This approach compensates for the lack of natural edge defenders and helps create maximum disruption with minimal players up front, freeing linebackers and safeties to make plays.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.