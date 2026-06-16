There's a small tweak to Texas' 2026 football jerseys

The Longhorns have not seen all that many tweaks to their jerseys during the 21st century. Sleeve numbers became shoulder numbers, then those numbers went away. A logo was added to the collar, then it went away. Conference patches took on different forms. A special edition for the 2013 Red River Shootout, a patch celebrating the 150th anniversary of college football, postseason patches for bowls and College Football Playoff appearances, and a few throwback uniforms make up most of the alterations to Texas’ Nike jerseys since the turn of the century.

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While Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte has been vehemently opposed to any significant changes to Texas’ football jersey, namely things like non-school colored alternates, Texas appears to have made one small tweak ahead of the 2026 season. The SEC patch that was previously on the shoulder has been moved to the collar, according to pictures posted by Texas defensive back Wardell Mack on his Instagram story.

A small update to Texas’ jerseys, the SEC patch is now on the collar



Chris Del Conte said in February this was one of his goals.



Via Wardell Mack’s IG pic.twitter.com/ajnnuzG3SE — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) June 16, 2026

Del Conte mentioned in February at his annual athletics town hall that this was a move he was trying to make. It does cover up some of the ventilation patches in Nike’s F.U.S.E. jersey template. Other SEC schools like LSU and Florida have the SEC patch on the collar instead of on the shoulder, and Texas appears to be following suit.

The move does create some real estate on the right shoulder.

In January, the NCAA approved a proposal that allows Division I sports programs to place commercial logos or patches on uniforms, equipment, and apparel in the regular season. Teams are permitted up to two additional commercial logos on their uniforms and one commercial logo on equipment, per the NCAA.

Some SEC schools have already added sponsorship patches. LSU will have a jersey sponsorship patch from Woodside Energy while Arkansas will have a Tyson Foods logo on its jerseys. In recent days, Michigan State announced a deal with MSUFCU that will see a patch with the credit union’s logo alongside Big 10 and Nike sittching.

Texas did acquiesce to on-field sponsorships in 2025 when it partnered with Humann, making it the official cardiovascular supplement of Longhorns athletics and an on-field and on-court sponsor for UT playing surfaces. Humann ads were visible on the 25-yard-lines on Campbell-Williams Field during the 2025 football season.

In February, Del Conte admitted the partnership with Humann (stylized “humann”) came about because of the company’s University of Texas origins. When talking about adding a sponsorship to Texas’ athletic uniforms, Del Conte said the idea “just doesn’t make sense.”

“Our uniforms, why would I want to put Sonic on my jersey?” Del Conte said in February. “It is legitimately a situation that’s going to come. You can put up to two patches or a decal on your helmet. I’m just swallowing what we’re doing and where we’re going. There will be schools that do that, and I have no umbrage with that. But you also have to look at and protect what we are. If I can build an ecosystem around us that is great enough to sustain us, why would I do that? But you are going to see schools out there with Sonic, Burger King, and something on the back of their helmet because you can put three patches on. It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

It’s the first major update to Texas’ football jerseys, aside from some minor font changes, since the program took the TV numbers off the shoulders and removed the Longhorn logo on the collar ahead of the 2022 season, Steve Sarkisian‘s second as head coach of the Longhorns.

Whether it’s the last with newfound real estate on the right shoulder remains to be seen.