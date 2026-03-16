Three important early things learned from Texas' spring practices

We learned some important things early on in spring.

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In this episode of the Monday Quick Hitters show, hosts Evan Vieth and NashTalksTexas provide an in-depth recap of Texas football’s spring practice highlights, focusing on promising wide receivers, strength and conditioning improvements, and the running back room’s athleticism.

They analyze the early buzz around wide receiver Cam Coleman, a transfer making waves with his route-running and natural athleticism, alongside freshman Jermaine Bishop, who has received high praise from former Texas star Dez Bryant. The discussion also touches on the physical development of key players such as linebacker Tyler Atkinson and tight ends like Michael Masunas and Spencer Shannon, highlighting the team’s focus on getting stronger and more competitive.

The hosts then shift to Texas baseball, breaking down a tough loss on Friday due to bullpen struggles and free passes allowed, followed by strong rebound wins on Saturday and Sunday thanks to improved pitching performances from starters like Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis. They emphasize the importance of limiting free passes and the bullpen’s ability to maintain leads. The episode concludes with a discussion on bullpen management strategies, considering roles for pitchers like Sam Cozart and the potential use of a “by committee” approach on Tuesdays, while maintaining optimism about Texas’ standing among top pitching staffs nationally.

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