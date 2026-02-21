Three Point Play: Georgia's hot shooting outing in Athens ends Texas' win-streak

Texas saw its game win streak end at the hands of Georgia in Athens on Saturday, falling 91-80 to the Bulldogs and splitting the season series with UGA.

A first half to forget

The team that was ready to go from the jump in Athens was wearing red and black.

Georgia, an athletic team playing on its home court, brought a great defensive gameplan to bear in the first 20 minutes. Mike White‘s team kept a lot of Longhorn offensive action away from the basket. Dribble handoffs and screens for the Longhorns were set far behind the three-point line. Texas was overly reliant on isolation in the first half and was forced to fire up late-clock heaves without much hope of success.

Georgia also kept Texas off the free throw line. Eight attempts in one half for this Texas team is under the norm. The Longhorns have made work done at the charity stripe a big part of their offense in 2025-26, and Georgia made sure that wasn’t readily available in the first 20 minutes. Plus, UGA forced six turnovers in the opening period as part of a nine-turnover day for Texas.

On the offensive end for Georgia, things were pretty simple. The Dawgs couldn’t miss. UGA shot 59.3/70.0/75.0 (FG/3P/FT) in the first half. Marcus “Smurf” Millender was 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from distance. Jeremiah Wilkinson was 4-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from three. The spirit with which Georgia played on defense translated to the offensive end for the Dawgs.

The lack of spirit for Texas, especially when compared to what Georgia put on the floor in the first 20 minutes, almost made it shocking that the Longhorns were only down 10 at the break.

Texas fought to tie… then saw the game slip away

Georgia entered halftime with a 45-35 lead. With 15:21 left in the game, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 14 points. Then, Texas began to chip away. It was an eight-point deficit for the Longhorns with 13:29 to play. Then, it was a six-point deficit with 9:26 to play.

Then, it was a three-point deficit with 3:25 to play. A Jordan Pope three-pointer tied the game up at 67 with 7:37 remaining in the game.

The stretch that saw Texas erase a 14-point deficit was the best of the game for the burnt orange. But once everything was tied at 67, the contest looked like it had in most of the points prior to Pope’s made jumper.

The Bulldogs scored 24 points over the final 7:37 compared to Texas’ 13. The only players who scored for the Longhorns after the game was tied were Matas Vokietaitis, Dailyn Swain, and Pope.

Those players will look back on this game and see good stat lines. Vokietaitis had 22 points to lead all scorers. Swain had 21 points. Pope had 17. But there were limited contributions from other players during the course of the second half.

The 24 points in 7:37 is a testament not only to Georgia’s shooting night, but also Texas’ disappointing defensive effort. Georgia shot 59.6 percent from the field, 55 percent from three, and 85.7 percent from the free throw line. Five different Bulldogs were in double figures led by Wilkinson with 19. The Bulldogs only turned the ball over five times and Texas could only manage eight fastbreak points.

Win streak snapped

Georgia was the first rematch for Texas in the 2025-26 season. The Longhorns will face the Aggies and the Sooners again in the coming weeks.

Texas could not improve to 2-0 against Georgia as each team won the home game in the series.

The Longhorns saw their five-game win streak get snapped in Athens. As a result, Texas falls to 17-10 overall and 8-6 in SEC play.

Ten conference wins are still on the table for Sean Miller in his first year leading the program. But the path ahead is not easy. The Longhorns welcome Florida on Wednesday before traveling to Texas A&M next Saturday to try to avenge a 74-70 loss from earlier in the season. Then, Texas has to go to Arkansas to battle the Razorbacks before ending the season at home against the Oklahoma Sooners.

All good things must come to an end, but Texas’ loss to Georgia creates a little more intrigue for a team that was feeling better and better about its NCAA Tournament chances in recent weeks. The loss to Georgia will be one of the Quadrant 1 variety and won’t go down as a stain on Texas’ resume.

It’s a loss all the same and it comes as a result of a disappointing defensive day in Athens.

Odds and ends