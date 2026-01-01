Skip to main content
Texas
Three positions where bowl game flashes mean Texas may not chase the portal

by: Ian Boyd
Untitled design - 2025-12-31T145702.333
Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) stiff arms Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas had three position rooms where young talent emerged in the bowl game against Michigan and may have reduced the need from the transfer portal.

