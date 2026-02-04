Three things to track tonight at Chris Del Conte's town hall

Tonight at 6 p.m. on Longhorn Network and in the Touchdown Club at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte will host his annual town hall.

“It’s that time of year again, a chance to get together Wednesday night for the annual town hall folks and we can’t wait to see you there,” Del Conte said yesterday in his 40 Acres Insider.

What should Texas fans be listening for? Here are three things to track.

All things ticketing

Last year, ticket season prices went up $80 compared to the 2024 price.

That increase didn’t sit to well with Texas fans considering the premier game, at least before the season, was the Thanksgiving weekend rivalry matchup with Texas A&M. Only two ranked teams ended up traveling to Austin last year in Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, and the idea of paying more for a six-game home slate without a single home contest in October wasn’t too popular with fans in year two as members of the Southeastern Conference.

The Longhorns will have seven home games in 2026, including potential preseason No. 1 Ohio State. Also making their way to Austin are Texas State, UTSA, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Arkansas. Those are some quality helmets, including two College Football Playoff participants in Ohio State and Ole Miss.

Del Conte will announce renewal deadlines and the like tonight. It will be worth tracking if prices change. According to Knight Newhouse data, Texas made $60.9 million in total tickets sales across the athletic department. Most of those came from football, which has continued to sell out of season tickets in the last few years. As athletic departments look for money for scholarships and revenue sharing under every couch cushion, ticket prices could end up being a location Texas scours for every available dime.

Last year, Del Conte had this to say when discussing football scheduling. When he had his 2025 town hall, the Southeastern Conference had not made the switch to a nine-game conference schedule.

Will the SEC add a 9th football game next season?

CDC: “I prefer a ninth game. Why? Because we play Oklahoma at a neutral site. One year we get four games, one year we get three. If we had a nine-game schedule, four and four, then we play a rival at a neutral site.”

“We’ll see if that happens.”

On challenging non-conference games: “Our brand should play the greatest brands in college football because we are the best.”

Texas, through football head coach Steve Sarkisian, has said that the football program plans to honor commitments to host Ohio State and Michigan in the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

But Notre Dame is on the schedule in 2028 and 2029, and it’s not clear from Sarkisian’s words if the Longhorns plan to keep that series. It wouldn’t cost too much for those games to be bought out by the Longhorns. Plus, Texas may not see similar value to playing those games after it viewed the Ohio State loss as a big reason behind it’s playoff snub. And, the Notre Dame football program hasn’t curried favor with the rest of FBS this offseason.

General silliness

Since this is a town hall, there are often moments that don’t pertain to wide interests. There is typically a Q&A portion, and there are plenty of single-interest questioners who have made their way to this event over the years.

One year, when plans for the new indoor facility were explained in detail, Del Conte had a respectful conversation with an attendee who wanted to know how the athletic department planned to honor the cultural history of the old School of Social Work building. The former University Junior High was home to significant desegregation efforts in education in Austin.

Another year, there were questions about adding pickleball as a varsity sport. Del Conte can’t add pickleball considering it isn’t currently a NCAA sponsored sport. Texas also isn’t interested in adding any men’s sports due to Title IX regulations. If there are to be any additions, Del Conte has repeatedly said that it would be in a women’s sport.

Finally, someone is going to ask about putting grass on Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Del Conte could have a new answer tonight, but expect him to say what he always says: it’s at the discretion of the coaches.

Facility talk will be a topic at this event, but the possibilities are endless.

Watch it all tonight on Longhorn Network at 6 p.m.