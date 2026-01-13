Today is the last day for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft

For players on the Texas Longhorns roster, today is the deadline for anyone with remaining eligibility to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to the NFL, "certain prospects who are underclassmen may decide to forfeit their remaining college eligibility and apply for special eligibility." This is simply understood as players declaring early.

So far, three Texas Longhorns have declared early and applied for special eligibility. A number of Longhorns have said in social media posts that they are declaring for the NFL draft, but their usage of that phrase functioned more as a "goodbye" than an actual declaration considering they were out of collegiate eligibility.

The three Longhorns are tight end Jack Endries, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and cornerback Malik Muhammad.

Endries, a 6-foot-4, 236-pound transfer from Cal, caught 33 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns during his one year at Texas. He finished his lone season as a Longhorn strong with 11 catches for 177 yards and one touchdown across the final three games. Endries finished his three-year collegiate career with 124 catches for 1376 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill Jr., a 6-foot-3, 238-pounder, was a two-time All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025 along with numerous other accolades. He finished the 2025 season with 69 tackles including 7.0 for loss and 4.0 sacks along with two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles. He finishes his Texas career with 249 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 17.0 sacks, three interceptions, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and eight forced fumbles.

Muhammad, a 6-foot-0, 188-pounder, logged at least 30 tackles in all three seasons as a Longhorn. He notched 30 tackles with 2.5 TFL and 1.0 sack in 2025. He also added two interceptions and four passes defended. He finishes his career with 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three interceptions, and 16 passes defended.

Those are the only three Longhorns expected to declare early. Left tackle Trevor Goosby, who had been listed as a top OT prospect in the upcoming draft, is signed to return to Texas next season. Similar applies to safety Jelani McDonald, quarterback Arch Manning, and defensive tackle Hero Kanu.

Last season, six Longhorns applied for special eligibility in Kelvin Banks, Matthew Golden, Jaydon Blue, Isaiah Bond, Cameron Williams, and Quinn Ewers.

ALABAMA

Parker Brailsford, OL

Kadyn Proctor, OL

Ty Simpson, QB

ARIZONA

Genesis Smith, S

ARIZONA STATE

Keith Abney II, CB

Jordyn Tyson, WR

AUBURN

Keldric Faulk, Edge

Connor Lew, OL

BOISE STATE

Kage Casey, OL

BOSTON COLLEGE

Jude Bowry, OL

CLEMSON

T.J. Parker, Edge

Avieon Terrell, CB

Antonio Williams, WR

Peter Woods, DL

DUKE

Brian Parker II, OL

Wesley Williams, Edge

GEORGIA

CJ Allen, LB

Zachariah Branch, WR

Monroe Freeling, OL

Christen Miller, DL

LSU

Aaron Anderson, WR

MICHIGAN

Marlin Klein, TE

MICHIGAN STATE

Ryan Eckley, P

MISSOURI

Josiah Trotter, LB

NEBRASKA

Emmett Johnson, RB

NOTRE DAME

Jeremiyah Love, RB

Jadarian Price, RB

Billy Schrauth, OL

Aamil Wagner, OL

OHIO STATE

Caleb Downs, S

Max Klare, TE

Kayden McDonald, DL

Arvell Reese, LB

Carnell Tate, WR

OREGON

Kenyon Sadiq, TE

PENN STATE

Olaivavega Ioane, OL

PITTSBURGH

Kyle Louis, LB

SOUTH CAROLINA

Brandon Cisse, CB

Jalon Kilgore, S

STANFORD

Collin Wright, CB

TENNESSEE

Chris Brazzell II, WR

Arion Carter, LB

Colton Hood, CB

Jermod McCoy, CB

TEXAS

Jack Endries, TE

Anthony Hill Jr., LB

Malik Muhammad, CB

TEXAS A&M

Chase Bisontis, OL

KC Concepcion, WR

Taurean York, LB

USC

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR

Makai Lemon, WR

Kamari Ramsey, S

UTAH

Logan Fano, Edge

Spencer Fano, OT

Caleb Lomu, OT

WASHINGTON