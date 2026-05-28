Top 2027 OL target Reed Ramsier names Texas in final two

Texas really made a strong impression on Reed Ramsier. The 2027 Orlando (Fla.) First Academy product has a ton of schools in the mix, but narrowed it down to two today, he tells IT.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound four-star will choose between Texas and Auburn.

Texas has been fantastic in this recruitment, beginning with Kyle Flood stopping by Ramsier’s high school earlier in the year and building the foundation for the relationship.

“With Texas, the player development is incredible,” said Ramsier. “Flood has put guys in the NFL for years, including at Alabama and Rutgers. The program at Texas produces professionals every year. Plus, I really like the McCombs Business School, one of the best in the country. I want to major in Business.”

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Reed Ramsier is down to Auburn and Texas, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 290 IOL has canceled his OV to Clemson this weekend and will only OV Auburn and Texas over the next 2 weekends



He’s ranked as the No. 2 IOL in Floridahttps://t.co/Xf9ZbGSytk pic.twitter.com/eW0T7elmlp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 28, 2026

He can play all five spots along the O-line, with offensive guard looking like his first spot.

“With Auburn, I’ve had the longest relationship,” Ramsier told IT. “I’ve known some of that staff since my freshman year and they were at USF. I think coach (Alex) Golesh and staff are doing a great job recruiting me and building out the program. I always feel close to those guys.”

Ramsier will look to make a decision after his official trips. He mentioned he could decide even before then, but more than likely late June, early July. Then he’ll shut it down and focus on his senior year.

Ramsier is the No. 304 overall prospect, No. 20 IOL, and 28-rated player in Florida for the Class of 20927 according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.