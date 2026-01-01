Top PFF defensive grades from Texas' 41-27 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl
The Texas defense bent but didn’t break in Johnny Nansen’s bowl performance on Wednesday. UT made life difficult for Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines all day en route to a 41-27 win. Here are the defensive grades, per PFF.
[Sign up for Inside Texas TODAY and get the BEST Longhorns coverage!]
DEFENSE
DL/EDGE – Colin Simmons, 64.2, Alex January, 60.1, Lance Jackson, 53.2, Zina Umeozulu, 74.0, Cole Brevard, 64.5
It started with a sack by Simmons as the defensive front gave Michigan fits all day. January and Umeozulu combined for seven tackles, and Simmons added two tackles and two TFLs.
LB – Tyanthony Smith, 66.8, Elijah Barnes, 68.9
With both starters Anthony Hill Jr and Liona Lefau out, it was Smith’s time to shine. His two second-half interceptions were about as clutch as they come. He also led the team with nine tackles and one TFL.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Ethan Grunkemeyer
PSU QB hitting portal
- 2New
Oregon leaves no doubt
Updated CFP bracket
- 3
CFP Quarterfinals
CGD makes picks
- 4Trending
Whit Weeks
Announces future at LSU
- 5
Arch Manning prediction
Paul Finebaum calls his shot
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
CB – Kade Phillips, 74.8, Wardell Mack, 89.2, Warren Roberson, 83.1
Phillips led the secondary in tackles (eight) and two tackles for loss, brought hat, and played strong coverage. Mack grabbed him an INT and Roberson added five tackles and a PBU.
S/N – Jelani McDonald, 68.8, Graceson Littleton, 67.7
With Michael Taaffe headed to the pros, McDonald held it down in the secondary with seven tackles and one pass breakup. Littleton tallied six tackles.
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.