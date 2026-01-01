Top PFF defensive grades from Texas' 41-27 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

The Texas defense bent but didn’t break in Johnny Nansen’s bowl performance on Wednesday. UT made life difficult for Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines all day en route to a 41-27 win. Here are the defensive grades, per PFF.

DEFENSE

DL/EDGE – Colin Simmons, 64.2, Alex January, 60.1, Lance Jackson, 53.2, Zina Umeozulu, 74.0, Cole Brevard, 64.5

It started with a sack by Simmons as the defensive front gave Michigan fits all day. January and Umeozulu combined for seven tackles, and Simmons added two tackles and two TFLs.

LB – Tyanthony Smith, 66.8, Elijah Barnes, 68.9

With both starters Anthony Hill Jr and Liona Lefau out, it was Smith’s time to shine. His two second-half interceptions were about as clutch as they come. He also led the team with nine tackles and one TFL.

CB – Kade Phillips, 74.8, Wardell Mack, 89.2, Warren Roberson, 83.1

Phillips led the secondary in tackles (eight) and two tackles for loss, brought hat, and played strong coverage. Mack grabbed him an INT and Roberson added five tackles and a PBU.

S/N – Jelani McDonald, 68.8, Graceson Littleton, 67.7

With Michael Taaffe headed to the pros, McDonald held it down in the secondary with seven tackles and one pass breakup. Littleton tallied six tackles.

