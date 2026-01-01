Top PFF offensive grades from Texas' 41-27 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

Top PFF offensive grades from Texas' 41-27 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowlby: Justin Wells2 hours agoRead In AppDec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Damon Payne (44) tips a pass from Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn ImagesArch Manning and No. 13 Texas’ offense took it to the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines from the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday. Here’s how the offense graded out, per PFF.