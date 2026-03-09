Top takeaways and standouts from day 1 of spring football

Joe Cook and Evan Vieth with their latest notes from observing day one of Texas Longhorns’ spring football practices.

The video provides a detailed post-practice update on the Texas Longhorns football team’s first day of spring practices as they enter Steve Sarkisian’s sixth season as head coach. Hosted by Joe Cook and Evan Vieth of Inside Texas, the update highlights key players and positional groups, emphasizing the team’s culture, new transfers, and emerging talents.

The focal point is wide receiver Cam Coleman, a high-profile transfer who impressed with his polished skills and commanding presence on the field. Other offensive standouts include tight end Michael Masunas, running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and the offensive line’s adjustments due to injuries and eligibility questions.

Defensive insights center on Will Muschamp’s coaching influence, the evolving secondary with talents like Bo Mascoe, and promising defensive players including Josiah Sharma and Tyler Atkinson.

The video underscores the team’s potential depth, athleticism, and the intense culture being fostered under the coaching staff.

