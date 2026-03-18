Tramon Mark’s Clutch Shots Lift Texas Basketball Past NC State in First Four, Sends Longhorns to NCAA Tournament

Tramon Mark.

That is all.

TALK TO HIM NICELY. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/0q6tacXYHE — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) March 18, 2026

There was a lot of ugly basketball played between Texas and NC State for the 40 minutes of regulation in the First Four 11-seed matchup in Dayton. Foul after foul, turnovers and Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale talking about anything but Longhorns vs Wolfpack.

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Despite all the craziness of the final minutes of this game, including three unreal threes made by NC State on desperation comeback attempts, super-senior Tramon Mark stepped up when the Longhorns needed it most, hitting a go-ahead and a game-winner as Texas took home the 68-66 win, advancing to the NCAA Tournament against BYU in Portland.

Texas had a nine-point lead with under three minutes left, but Matas Vokietatis’ fifth and final foul swayed things in NC State’s favor.

An And 1 layup, a corner three, a fading, falling three, a heavily contested three. It didn’t matter what Texas did defensively; NC State was getting back in this game.

With 37 seconds left, Mark hit what felt like the dagger for Texas—a late-clock jumper over the outstretched defender for a four-point lead.

But failure to inbound the ball, escape traps and another miracle Wolfpack three ended with NC State’s Tre Holloman at the line, with a chance to take the lead.

He would miss one, making it a tie game with 18 seconds left. From there, it was all Mark.

We’ll let you see it one more time.

TALK TO HIM NICELY. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/0q6tacXYHE — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) March 18, 2026

The clutchest of shots for a player who’s dedicated his final seasons of college basketball to the Longhorns, keeping them alive.

We’d be remiss not to mention a few other performances. Chendall Weaver was tremendous for Texas. His 11 points didn’t do him justice. His 10 rebounds, four on the offensive end, might’ve, though. He was an animal all game, and won the very deserving Golden Ball after the game. Mark won over the hearts of Longhorn fans at the end, but he was Texas’ best player.

Vokietatis, despite his fouls, was exactly what Texas needed. They knew they had the size advantage, and he forced a projected 12 fouls as a result, scoring 15 points with eight rebounds.

But Mark stole the show late, and no matter what happens in the first round of the tournament, he’s iced his legacy as a Longhorn.

The Longhorns did a great job of controlling the offensive glass and hit 21 free throws on the night, but the team still shot just 29% from three and turned the ball over 12 times, five from star player Dailyn Swain.

Texas will need more from the likes of Swain, Jordan Pope and the rest of the role players outside of Weaver if it hopes to take down No. 6 seed BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, tipping off at 6:25 P.M. on Thursday.