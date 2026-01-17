Tramon Mark's scoring streak remains the Longhorns biggest X-Factor ahead of the Texas A&M matchup

The 2025 Texas basketball story seemed to be a chapter of Longhorn athletics that was ready to be shut only halfway through the season.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

Texas cruised through an easy out-of-conference schedule with just one win against a power conference team, a consolation prize in the Maui Invitational against NC State in a game that had no bearing on the eventual champion.

When Texas entered SEC play, hopes were for a team that would win seven conference games, at least, and maybe find their way to double-digits and a march madness apperance. Instead, Texas came out of the gate sluggish. Letheragic. Uninterested.

The team lost a game it easily should’ve won at home against a poor Mississippi State team, just to get blown out a few days later at Tennessee. Texas head coach Sean Miller wasn’t happy, taking to the cameras in post-game pressers to relay his frustrations, among other locations in the arena.

“If playing for me is too hard for you we can figure out a way for you to leave.”

That was the message Miller was saying to his players at shootaround of the very next game.

That message was well received, and Texas has since rattled off two top-15 wins in a row, taking down Alabama in Tuscaloosa and Vanderbilt at home. The recent elevation has been a team effort, but no player is impacting the Horns offensively in the way that senior Tramon Mark has over the last month.

Mark started a fun streak just over a month ago for this team. Against UConn on December 12th, Mark scored 15 points. Since then, he’s scored.

18

17

20

20

18

21

20 points per game in SEC play, a model of consistency, shooting a tremendous 48% from the field and the three.

Mark has been Texas’ go-to guy for clutch baskets, none more notable than to end the Alabama game. Up just one with under a minute to go, multiple players from each side soared for a rebound, just for it to fall into Mark’s lap, who slithered through the traffic and found his way to the hoop on the other end.

Against Vanderbilt, it was his tough shot making that shone. Vanderbilt’s smothering defense would halt Texas’ half-court approaches for 25 or more seconds, just for Mark to make a simple move and jumper for a tough bucket.

‘Everything just felt good tonight,” Mark said about the Vanderbilt win. “It was good to hit a couple big shots for the team, expand the lead. Just happy we got the win.”

Mark hit a few feel-good shots that night, none more notable than his shot-clock-expiring heave to give Texas an eight-point lead with just under 10 minutes left.

But this season has a lot of games left, and Texas is still just 2-2 in SEC play, with a big task up ahead. Tonight, the Longhorns will host the Texas A&M Aggies at 5 p.m. Central, a team known for its pace and a steady surplus of shooting wings.

For Texas to keep up with the Aggies offense, the Longhorns will need more of Mark’s heroics and consistency to shine.