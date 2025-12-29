Transfer portal rumors and notes from around the On3 network

The transfer portal may not open until January 2, but there's been a substantial amount of behind the scenes movement as it pertains to players staying and going. It used to just be coaches who moved, now it's players. Not only does a subscription to IT get you the best and latest Texas Longhorns info, but you're able to read intel from around the network on who Texas will competing with in the transfer portal. Here are a few pieces of intel gathered on SEC teams, plus an important Texas note at a position of need for the Longhorns.